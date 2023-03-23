Sports
Wildcats Power Past Trailblazers, 11-2
TUCSON, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats (13-6) collected 11 runs on 14 hits en route to an 11-2 midweek thrashing of Utah Tech (7-15) on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.
Infielders Kiko RomeroMore And Nick McClaughrythe top two in the Arizona lineup, amassed five hits, six runs, and two RBI in the offensive blowout.
Starting pitcher Anthony Susac played no part in the decision after three scoreless innings. He gave up only three hits and walked zero while striking out three batters.
The Wildcats used six relievers to cover the last six frames, a group that combined to take out nine Trailblazers and allow only two hits.
Arizona Wild BATS
- 1B Kiko RomeroMore: 3-for-5, 4 R, HR, RBI
- SS Nick McClaughry: 2-for-3, 2R, 2B, RBI
- CF MacBinham: 1-for-3, 3 RBI
- C Tommy Spalaine: 1-of-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- LF Pursue Davis: 1-for-4, R, RBI
Bullpen bullies
- LHP Eric Orloff: 1.1 IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K, Win (1-0)
- LHP JacksonKent: 0.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K
- RHP Dawson net: 1.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 2K
- RHP Chris Barbara: 1.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K
- RHP Trevor Lang: 1.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 2K
Number of the night
- Arizona nine game home winning streak is the longest by the program since the 19 in a row in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Photo of the night
Next one
Arizona heads north up I-10 for a three-game series against Arizona State, beginning Friday, March 24 at 7:00 PM MST.
|
