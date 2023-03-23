Delaney Schnell and Dwight Dumais Earn Second Consecutive Pac-12 Diver and Coach of the Year Awards





TUCSON, Arizona.diver in Arizona Delaney Fast received her third consecutive Pac-12 Diver of the Year award along with Head Dive Coach Dwight Dumais who earned its second Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year award, the conference announced today. It is the dynamic duo’s second year selected for the honor as a pair, having also received both awards following the 2021-22 season. Delaney wrapped up her collegiate career this year with a powerful final season. In January, the diver received two Pac-12 Diver of the Week honors after dominating her only two events, the 1-meter and 3-meter, in Arizona’s encounters against NAU, California and Stanford. She received another weekly award in February after her performance against Arizona State. The Tucson native won twice at the Pac-12 championships, won the 1-meter and 3-meter events, and was named Pac-12 Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Schnell earned the award for her outstanding athletic and academic performance, maintaining a 4.0 GPA while continuing her master’s degree in clinical speech-language pathology. The following week, Schnell set a program record at the NCAA Diving Zones in the platform dive with a score of 392.8, beating her previous record of 383.35. The diver advanced to the NCAA Championships with her sights set on the one thing she had yet to capture: a national title. Schnell stayed focused as she placed second in the 1-meter and fourth in the 3-meter on the first and second days of the NCAAs. Finally, on the final night of competition and her final collegiate event, Schnell emerged victorious in the platform dive, taking first place and becoming National Champion. Head Dive Coach Dwight Dumais earned his second Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year award after leading the Arizona divers through an incredible season. This year, led by Dumais, Delaney broke her platform program record, winning two Pac-12 Champion titles, three Pac-12 Diver of the Week honors, the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year award, All-American honors in all three her events, her first ever national title and now the Pac-12 Diver of the Year award. Dumais also coached divers Bjorn Markentin and Quinn Gariepy through dive zones and on to the NCAAs. Markentin secured a second-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships in the 1-meter and qualified for NCAAs in both the 1-meter and platform events in Diving Zones. Gariepy placed fifth in the 1-meter dive at Pac-12s and qualified for all three diving events at Zones, securing her spot in the National Championship. With the Wildcats since 2018, Dumais is the second diving coach in Arizona history to earn the honor; he is the first to ever do it twice.

