Women’s Golf continues South, back to action in Georgia





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. After spending the weekend in the Sunshine State, Purdue Women’s Golf returns to competition by staying in the South. The Boilermakers join 14 other teams for the 51st annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia. TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Friday, March 24: Round 1 (tee times begin at 8:30am ET)

Saturday, March 25: Round 2 (tee times begin at 8:30am ET)

Sunday, March 26: Round 3 (Huntgun starts at 8:30 a.m. ET) THE LINE

Ashley Kozlowski Jr. (10:31 AM from No. 10) Plays in her 24th tournament as a Boilermaker, including her seventh of the season

Has a 74.4 batting average this season after a 75.1 batting average over 12 tournaments last season

Tied for 15th place at last week’s FSU Match Up, fourth Top-20 finish of her career

Named B1G Women’s Golfer of the Week (February 15), the first Boilermaker to earn the honor since 2019

Led Purdue to a win at the Tulane Classic, placing second for a career-best finish

Recorded a team-best three eagles this season

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten Kan Bunnabodee sr. (10:22 am from No. 10) Appears in her 23rd tournament as a Boilermaker

Tied for 15th at last week’s FSU Match Up, her best finish of the season and eighth Top 20 as a Boilermaker

Made her season debut at the Tulane Classic and finished 17th to help Purdue clinch the team title

Missed all fall due to injury

Earned first team All-Big Ten honors last season and became first Boilermaker to earn first team honors since 2018

Ranked in the Top 100 of Golfstat’s national rankings throughout the 2021-22 season

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten Danielle du Toit Mr. (10:13 a.m. ET from #10) Played in 41 tournaments as a Boilermaker, the most on the team, totaling 113 rounds

Leads the team in birdies (62) and is second on the team in batting average (73.8)

Posted a career best third to help Purdue win the Tulane Classic to kick off the spring

Tied for best team performance at the Illini Invitational, 26th at 3-under (72-67-74218)

Her 67 (-5) in the second round of the Illini Invitational tied for a career low and was the best round of the season by a Boilermaker; it was also her 100th round at Purdue

Won a men’s tournament in the summer and captured the IGA Challenge Tour’s Road to #5 at Akasia Golf Club in her home country of South Africa Momo Sugiyama So. (10:04 a.m. ET from No. 10) Ranked No. 82 in Golfstat’s national rankings

Leads team in scoring average (73.1) and pars (243)

Has led Purdue in four tournaments as a Boilermaker, including a fourth-place finish (75-74-69218) at the Windy City Collegiate Classic

Has the lowest score in nine of 21 rounds this season, including a team-best four rounds in the 1960s

She is making her eighth Boilermaker appearance, but playing in her 19th collegiate tournament

Transferred to Purdue after earning First Team All-Big West honors as a freshman in Hawaii

Set new Hawaii season records for batting average (73.40), rounds of par-or-better (13), birdies (85), and 54-hole scoring (211) Jocelyn Bruch R-Sun. (9:55 a.m. ET from No. 10) Her 16th Boilermaker appearance, including the season’s sixth

Led Purdue on The Show, tied for 31st at 6-over (75-71-76222)

Dismissed a career-best 70 (-2) in the second round of the Illini Invitational before leading the Boilermakers in the final round with an 1-over 73

Has a batting average of 75.1 after having a batting average of 76.52 last season

Tied for ninth place at the 2022 Michigan PGA Women’s Open over the summer, competing against professionals; her performance included a hole-in-one on the opening round

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten THE FIELD Alabama

Arkansas

#10 maroon

College of Charleston

Daytona state

#21 Florida

Georgia

Georgia south

Louisville

North Carolina

Purdue State of San Diego

#4 South Carolina

#9 Texas A&M

#19Virginia THE COURSE One of the oldest sporting events in women’s intercollegiate athletics, the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic will be contested on the University of Georgia Golf Course (Par 72 6,327 yards).

The course was designed in 1968 by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and was renovated in 2006 by Love Golf Design.

In 1971, the golf course hosted the Division of Girls’ and Women’s Sports Intercollegiate Championship, the equivalent of today’s NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. BUSY SCHEDULE The Boilermakers keep busy as they try to earn a spot for an NCAA Regional, going through five tournaments over six weekends.

The Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (March 24-26) marks the second straight weekend of competition for Purdue after playing in the Florida State Match Up last weekend (March 17-19).

Next, the Boilermakers travel to Texas to take on enemies in The Bruzzy Challenge hosted by North Texas (April 1-2).

After a week off, Purdue will participate in the Lady Buckeye Invitational (April 15-16), the final tune-up prior to the Big Ten Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh (April 21-23). LAST TIME OFF The Boilermakers finished in sixth place all three rounds at the FSU Match Up, finishing in the middle of the pack.

As a team, Purdue ranked third in the field in birdies (36), par-4 scoring (+42), and par-5 scoring (E).

Kan Bunnabodee And Ashley Kozlowski tied for 15th on 10-over through 54 holes. Both Boilermakers had their second Top-20 performances of the season, while Bunnabodee’s finish was her season-best.

And tied for 15th on 10-over through 54 holes. Both Boilermakers had their second Top-20 performances of the season, while Bunnabodee’s finish was her season-best. Danielle du Toit (+13) and Momo Sugiyama (+14) cracked the Top 25, placing 23rd and 25th respectively. TULANE CLASSIC CHAMPIONS Purdue started the spring season well, beating 17 teams to win the Tulane Classic at English Turn Golf & Country Club in New Orleans (February 12-14).

In just the fifth tournament under freshman head coach Zak Byrdthe Boilermakers captured their first team title since winning the 2018 Illini Women’s Invitational.

The Boilermakers (+33) used Top-5 individual appearances from Ashley Kozlowski (second) , Danielle du Toit (third) and Momo Sugiyama (fifth) to secure a four-shot win.

, Danielle du Toit (third) and (fifth) to secure a four-shot win. The Boilermakers recorded 37 birdies during the 54-hole tournament, the most by any team. Purdue also ran the field in par-3 scoring (E) and par-5 scoring (+1) on the difficult par 72 course.

For leading Purdue to victory, Kozlowski was named B1G Golfer of the Week after the tournament. YEAR OF THE BYRD Following the retirement of legendary coach Devon Brouse, Zak Byrd was named the new head coach of Purdue Women’s Golf prior to the start of the 2022–23 campaign.

was named the new head coach of Purdue Women’s Golf prior to the start of the 2022–23 campaign. Byrd, one of the top recruiters in the country, made the move to West Lafayette after spending four seasons with Ole Miss.

Byrd helped the Rebels capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship, the first women’s team national championship in Ole Miss history.

Prior to his coaching career, Byrd was a professional golfer for 10 years; his career included an appearance in the 2011 US Open and qualifying for the final stage of PGA Tour Q School.

Byrd hired Lauren Guiao as an assistant coach; Guiao transitioned into coaching and returned to the program after appearing in 20 tournaments during her Purdue career (2017-21).

