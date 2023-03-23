Baseball receives Brown in Ivy League opener

NEW YORK Columbia baseball opens Ivy League game against Brown on Friday from Robertson Field at Satow Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

Projected Columbia starting pitchers:

Game 1: RHP Andy Leon (4 APP, 4 GS, 2-1 W/L, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP)

Game 2: RHP Joe Blades (4 APP, 4 GS, 1-1 W/L, 2.25 ERA, 20.0 IP)

Game 3: TBD

Projected brown starting pitchers:

Game 1: RHP Tobey McDonough (4 APP, 4 GS, 0-3 W/L, 6.06 ERA, 16.1 IP)

Game 2: RHP Santhosh Gottam (4 APP, 4 GS, 0-3 W/L, 8.84 ERA, 19.1 IP)

Game 3: RHP Bobby Olsen (4 APP, 3 GS, 2-1 W/L, 4.08 ERA, 17.2 IP)

State of Colombia

The Lions won their ninth straight home opener on Wednesday in an 11-4 victory over Manhattan at Robertson Field at Satow Stadium. Griffin Palfrey and Jack Kail led the pace of the Lions offense with three hits each, while Andy Blake, Hayden Schott, Weston Eberly, Seth Dardar and Skye Selinsky each recorded a multi-hit game. Jagger Edwards got the start and earned the win, throwing two innings and allowing one run on three hits. Columbia used seven pitchers in the game-winning effort and struckout 11 batters. Schott hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season.

Brown’s status

The Bears enter the matchup this weekend at 2-12 with wins over Bryant and Penn State. Jacob Burley leads Brown with a .327 batting average and 16 hits on the season. Derian Morphew has a team-leading 10 RBIs while Ryan Marra has a club-best three home runs. On the mound, Bobby Olsen leads Brown starters with a 4.08 ERA. Brown’s pitching staff has a 6.22 ERA. The Bears’ opponents have a 3.74 ERA against them.

Series History – Brown

Columbia is 70-62-1 all-time against the Bears. The Lions have taken 18 of Brown’s last 19 games. Last season, Columbia scored 10 or more points in every game of their three-game sweep over the Bears in Providence, RI Brown’s last win of the series being an 8-5 victory on April 20, 2019 in New York.

East West home is best

After playing the first 15 games of this season on the road, the Lions will continue this weekend with a nine-game home standings. After the Brown Series, the Lions host Monmouth, Cornell and UConn. This is the longest home game since 2010, when Columbia played 10 straight home games from March 27 to April 7. The Lions went 9-1 in that stretch.

RPI ranking

Following Columbia’s victory over Troy on March 14, the Lions reached No. 1 in the country on the RPI rankings. The Lions are currently ranked No. 26 in RPI.

Offensive explosion

Columbia’s bats have started well through the first 16 games of the season. The Lions are in the top 100 nationally in doubles per game (2.31), home runs per game (1.19), slugging percentage (.457), and triples per game (.25). Columbia averages 7.5 runs per game, which is tied for 83rd in the nation and is the highest score among Ivy League teams.

Columbia has scored 15 points in four games this season (UNC Wilmington twice on March 3 and March 4; Alabama on March 11). The Lions are 3-1 in those games. Among Ivy League teams, Penn has scored 15 points twice and Harvard has done it once.

Stay warm, Scott

Hayden Schott picks up where he left off after his record-breaking season in 2022. The Lions right fielder hits .397, ranked 114th nationally and the best in the conference. Schott has hit in all but two games this season and leads the team in average, home runs, doubles, OPS, slugging percentage, total bases and runs.

Become two

Columbia ranks sixth in the country in doubles plays per game. The Lions turn 1.12 double plays per game and have a total of 18, ranking 26th in the nation.

Weekly Awards

After the series win over the Crimson Tide on March 11, both Griffin Palfrey And Andy Leon earned Weekly Ivy League awards. Palfrey was named Player of the Week and Leon was named Pitcher of the Week.

Palfrey started at first base in all three games against the previously undefeated Crimson Tide and went 4-for-9 with two doubles, two runs scored, three walks and a team-high six RBIs. The award was the first of Palfrey’s career and Columbia’s second of the season. Seth Dardar was named Ivy League Player of the Week on March 6.

Palfrey hit in all three games against Alabama and is currently on a six-game hitting streak. The sophomore from Vancouver, BC, went 2-for-3 and drove in a career-high five RBIs in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader where the Lions defeated Alabama 15-3.

Leon picked up his second win of the season in the opening 10-7 victory over the Crimson Tide. The sophomore from Sugar Land, Texas, pitched five innings and allowed only two runs on six hits while striking out five. The award is Leon’s first career and Columbia’s first pitching award of the season.

This marked the second time since 2017 that a pair of Lions won Ivy League awards and the second time since 2014 that both the Ivy League Player and Pitcher of the Week were Lions. The last time Columbia baseball received Ivy League Player and Pitcher of the Week was April 18, 2022 when Hayden Schott And Joe Blades deserved the credit.

History in Tuscaloosa

The Lions won a three-game series ranked No. 18 Alabama on March 11. The series final victory marked the first time in program history that Columbia had won a series against an SEC team. Columbia got its second and third victory over an SEC team in program history when it beat the Crimson Tide 10-7 in the series opener and then 15-3 in the series final. The first win over an SEC team in program history came in 1989 in Tennessee. The Lions handed Alabama its first two losses of 2023.

The two wins over the Crimson Tide now give head coach Brett Boretti 12 wins over ranked teams during his tenure at Columbia.

The grid

Columbia has a 43-game schedule for 2023. The Lions played their first 15 games on the road before returning to Robertson Field at Satow Stadium for the March 22 home opener against Manhattan. Columbia’s non-Ivy League opponents are composed of teams from 10 different conferences: ACC (Virginia), CAA (UNC Wilmington), SEC (Alabama), Sun Belt (Troy), Southern (Samford), AAC (Tulane), MAAC ( Manhattan, Monmouth, Marist), Big East (UConn, St. John’s), A10 (Fordham), and Patriot (Army).

“We are excited about the tough program we have set up for 2023,” says head coach Brett Boretti said. “The schedule is something we are very proud to put together and it also draws a lot of attraction for the guys who come here. We want to play against top 25-50 teams to prepare as best we can for the conference season and I think UVA, UNCW and our spring break trip to Alabama, Troy, Samford and Tulane will.”

The Ivy League game kicks off March 25 when Columbia receives Brown. Columbia’s first road conference series is at Yale on April 8 and 9. visiting St. John’s for the home final at Robertson Field at Satow Stadium on May 2. The regular season ends in Philadelphia, PA for a series in Penn on May 13-14. The Ivy League Tournament is scheduled for May 19-22, with the top four teams in the conference standings earning a spot in the tournament and will host the No. 1 overall seed. NCAA Regionals take place June 2-5, followed by NCAA Super Regionals June 9-12, and then the College World Series June 16-26.

The grid

Columbia returns 29 players from the 2022 Ivy League Championship team that went 32-18 and 17-4 in conference play. Only 11 players will not return before 2023. Nine newcomers have joined the program, including eight first-year players and transfers James Vaughan from Monroe College.

The selection of 2023 Weston Eberley (catcher), Hayden Schott (outfield) and Cole Hagen (outfield), who were named First Team All-Ivy League after their stellar campaigns last season. Second-team All-Ivy League selections Joe Blades (pitcher), Anton Lazits (Third base), Andy Blake (short stop), and E. J. Kreutzmann (designated hitter) also returns. Pitcher and 2022 Ivy League honorable mention JD Oden is back too.

Freshman infielder Jack Kal was D1 Baseball’s Ivy League Freshman of the Year. Kail was a four-year varsity player at Peters Township High School, where he posted a .371 batting average his senior year with 10 doubles, 3 triples, and 2 home runs.

“I think our defense has been very stable,” said Boretti. “We lost our right side of the infield because of graduation ( Austin Mowrey And Tyler MacGregor ) and our centerfielder ( Joshua Solomon ). Those are some big pieces that need to be replaced. I think we made progress with several guys on first base and our right side was good. I also feel that our game on the pitch is one of our strengths. It’s an experienced group out there and they keep working on it. Defense starts in the middle of the field and we are lucky to have that Weston Eberley (catcher) and Andy Blake (short stop) as a backbone.”

The Captains

Seniors Cameron Hubble , Andy Blake , Weston Eberley And Hayden Schott will serve as captains of the program for the 2023 season.

“I think our players have done a fantastic job selecting the team captains for 2023,” Boretti said in a statement. “Each of them possesses strong leadership skills and the ability to hold their teammates accountable to the highest standards.”

The coaching staff

Three-time Ivy League Coach of the Year Brett Boretti enters his 18th season as head of Columbia’s baseball program. Co-head coach Dan Carpenter begins his 10th year on the staff. New hires include a pitching coach Tom Carty and assistant coach Canyon Kyle . Carty arrives after six seasons at Columbia as a pitching coach at Long Island University. Kyle was a graduate assistant from September to December before being promoted to assistant in January.

Longtime assistant coach Jim Walsh left the offseason program after 17 years to become the varsity head coach of Union City High School, where he has taught since 1996. Championships.

Among the best in the nation

Outfielder Cole Hagge checked in at number 122 on D1 Baseball’s Top 150 Outfielders List. Last season, Hage led the Lions in batting average (.335) and on-base percentage (.454).

Catcher Weston Eberley was ranked #37 on D1 Baseball’s Top 50 Catchers List. Last season, Eberly hit .306 with 7 homeruns and 41 RBI’s in 46 games.

Pre-season polls

Columbia was listed to finish first in the 2023 Ivy League Preseason Poll, as voted by eight sports information directors and eight media members from around the league. The Lions finished first in the preseason poll for the first time since the poll was instituted in 2018. Before this year’s top spot, Columbia had finished either second or third in the previous four Ivy League Baseball Preseason polls. Columbia received 12 of 16 first place votes this year.

D1 Baseball’s Eric Sorenson predicted that the Lions would finish first in the Ivy League standings and be the only regional team to emerge from the conference.

Follow the lions

For the latest Columbia baseball news, follow @CULionsBaseball on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.