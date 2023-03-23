Pfister named to WCGA All-America Second Team





MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY – –Ball stands junior Suki Pfister made history Thursday afternoon, becoming the first gymnast in the history of the program to earn regular-season honors across America, as announced by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). By finishing the regular season in 14th nationally with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.915 on vault, Pfister earned a spot on the WCGA All-America Second Team. “I am very proud of the hard work Suki has put in over the years to develop herself and her gymnastics,” says head coach Joanna Saleem said. “The time she has spent focusing on incremental gains to achieve the ability to consistently perform at this level has paid off. We have all witnessed the results of her hard work and the passion she has for her team. She has gained confidence and repeatedly showed up to compete.” Pfister, the Mid-American Conference Specialist of the Year for the past two seasons, has six jump scores of 9.900 or higher this season. Her best jumps were against Central Michigan (February 26) and Western Michigan (March 12) when she tied her career best score of 9.950. Pfister has also won the vault competition in seven of Ball State’s 12 encounters, including four of six league competitions. In addition to her strong NQS score, the two-time First Team All-MAC selection was one of the most consistent jumpers in the country, tied for 14th place nationally with an average jump score of 9.887. All 12 of her jumps were 9.800 or higher, including her 9.850 that placed third in last Saturday’s MAC Championship. “Being the first gymnast in the history of the program to be called an all-American is something Suki should be very proud of,” added Saleem. “This recognition shows her teammates and others that with hard work, big dreams and a competitive spirit great things can be achieved here at Ball State.” The Fort Wayne, Indiana native has also made a name for himself on floor this season, including attempting the program record with a score of 9.950 at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic (Jan. 20). Pfister finished third overall on floor at the MAC Championships with a 9.925 and has nine scores of 9.800 or better this season. Student-athletes with the top eight NQS scores (including ties) in any event during the regular season earn WCGA First Team All-America honors. Gymnasts ranked ninth through sixteenth (including ties) in the NQS receive All-America Second Team honors. Pfister and the Ball State gymnastics program return to action on Wednesday, March 29 when they take on NC State in the first round of the NCAA Norman Regional.

