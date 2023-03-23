Athletics prepared for Split-Squad Weekend





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State track and field team will send select members of its squad to Raleigh, NC for the Raleigh Relays on Friday, March 24, while the rest of the squad will travel to Coral Gables, Florida for the Hurricane Invitational on Saturday, March 25. Raleigh Relay: Live results Hurricane Invitational: Live results Last week, Penn State’s throwing group, hurdlers, and multi-event athletes kicked off an outstanding showing at the Penn Springtime Invitational. The Philadelphia group earned multiple PRs and reigning First Team All-American Tyler Merkley came away with the first Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award presented this outdoor season. This time around, Nittany Lion runners will make up the bulk of the tour group as the group looks to continue Penn State’s strong start to the South outdoor campaign. Indoor First Team All-American Reliable Robin and Big Ten Indoor 800m champion Oliver Desmeules will make their outdoor debut in Miami in 2023 for the men’s squad as they look to carry their success into the new season. For the Nittany Lion Women, 2022 Big Ten Indoor Freshman of the Year Allison Johnson is scheduled to make her collegiate outdoor track debut in Miami on Sunday. In addition, 2023 Big Ten Champions Rachel Gear And Believe DeMars will take to the Miami and Raleigh circuits respectively for their first races of this outdoor campaign. RALEIGH RELAYS Friday, March 24 DeMars of Penn State, Kileigh Kane And Sophia everyone will compete in the women’s 5,000m at the Raleigh Relays on Friday night. According to the most recently available start list, the entire field consists of about 200 runners divided over nine sections. Toti will ride in section six, with Kane in section eight and DeMars in section nine. HURRICANE INVITATION Saturday, March 25 On Saturday, the rest of Penn State’s squad gets rolling in Miami. More information about the Hurricane Invitational will follow once registrations close and official start lists are posted. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

