PHILADELPHIA After an incredibly successful 2022 season, the University of Pennsylvania football team will return to work beginning with spring training on Friday, March 24 and continuing through mid-April, culminating in the annual Spring Game on Friday, April 21.

The Quakers finished an 8-2 season in November, finishing with a 20-19 victory over #22 Princeton to close out the schedule.

“We had a thrilling finish to last season,” said head coach George A. Munger Ray Prior . “Our kids went into the off-season with a big stride in their stride. They say there are two games in football that are most important on your schedule: the first to put you on your pace and the last because you have to live with that feeling during the off season and the following year.

“So beating Princeton on the road was a great way to finish the season and our leaders did a great job guiding our guys this offseason. We had six weeks before spring break where our kids had a blast did to lift, run and prep by themselves.for spring training.They came back from vacation and are focused on the task at hand.We want our kids to focus on the details and basics and we want them to be patient with a lot of new players, new faces and new positions. We want to make sure we develop every day.”

With wins over the Tigers, eventual champion Ivy Yale and a gritty win in overtime to beat defending champion Dartmouth to open the season, it was a five win improvement from 2021.

There are certainly things to look forward to in 2023, building on the programme’s most successful campaign in six years and most wins since in 12 seasons.

Priore outlined how the Quakers will capitalize on last season’s success and carry that mindset into next spring, which he hopes will provide a bridge to the fall slate.

“I think the trick is to go back to why we were so good last year,” said Priore. “We emphasized the fundamentals and trust in our system and each other. Everyone was accountable to each other and we agreed. We have to go back to that first step and learn it all over again. We can’t make the same assumptions and we must look back on those same foundations.

“We also need to figure out who this year’s leaders are and how they will take us forward. We need to grow that from there.”

Every team for every sport has very tangible goals about how they want their spring prep to go and what they want to get out of it. The main goal of Priore and his coaching staff is very simple.

“Our biggest goal for every spring season is not to get hurt,” Priore said. “We don’t want any of our guys to be lost with serious injuries that they won’t be able to play next season.

“With that being said and as I said before, we want to continue to build on our foundations. We want to be a fundamentally healthy football team in the off-season and then we will work on schedules. But it’s a building process, we have to crawl before we walk and walk before we run. We’re in that mode now.”

This year’s roster will look a little different after several players graduated or moved on to other schools after their Ivy eligibility expired at the end of the season. However, there is also a group of players who are returning and looking forward to “running back”, eager to give Penn his first Ivy title since 2016 and 19th overall, after taking only a Harvard win over Yale on the final day to achieve that goal.

“We lost some really good and talented players from last season’s team whose eligibility had expired and guys who were given the opportunity to play in other places,” said Priore. “ Trevor Radosevich to Cincinnati, Jake Heimlicher to UCLA, Ben Hoink to duke, Ben Krim to Notre Dame and Garret Morris And Rory Starkey Jr. to Samford, as well Trey Flowers . Those guys couldn’t continue playing here and we wish them well. They were all very, very significant losses for us.”

In particular, Penn will lose seven of his 10 All-Ivy selections from a year ago, including first team honors Radosevich, Flowers, Heimlicher, Garret Morris and Crimea. In addition, second teamers Hoitink and Starkey, Jr. last season both their last shots for the Red and Blue.

Returning All-Ivy selections include DB Kendra Smith WR/KR Julian Stokes and DB jade key . After honorable mention selections in their senior season, LB Jonathan Melvin and DL Micah Morris will return to the herd for one last ride.

“We have quite a bit of depth in our team and I believe we did a really good job developing our young kids within our season last year,” said Priore. “I love watching them play and create opportunities for themselves. You just never know who is going to take the next step and when as a coach. You try to train and grow them all, but everyone is growing and developing engage in their own way and at different rates.”

Priore returns almost all of his coaching staff from a season ago, but notably loses coach and former Penn quarterback Ryan Becker, who was replaced by Sean Reeder before the start of the campaign. Priore believes Reeder will add a lot to the program, coming from his huge amount of success he had coached at Ithaca College.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had a number of coaches over the years who have taken their chance here and turned it into something special,” said Priore. “We’re getting someone in Sean coming to us from Ithaca. He was on Coach Dan Swanstrom ‘s staff previously for his five years there. Dan also coached him when Sean was a player at Johns Hopkins.

“Sean knows our offense so it was going to be a really easy transition for him. He’s a really talented coach that we’ve known for years, working at our summer camps. We just add the pieces to the puzzle as they fit.”

Spring training begins on Friday and continues every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday (excluding Easter Sunday) until the Penn Spring Game on April 21. The Quakers’ annual awards banquet will take place on Saturday, April 22.

Another important date to look forward to is the program’s annual Be The Match Bone Marrow Drive on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the program every year since its inception.

Spring practice schedule

1. Friday, March 24, 6-8 p.m

2. Sunday, March 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m

3. Wednesday, March 29, 6:45-8:45 a.m

4. Friday, March 31, 6-8 p.m

5. Sunday, April 2, 3-5 p.m

6. Wednesday, April 5, 6:45-8:45 a.m

7. Friday, April 7, 6-8 p.m

8. Wednesday, April 12, 6:45-8:45 p.m

9. Friday, April 14, 6-8 p.m

10. Sunday, April 16, 3-5 p.m

11. Wednesday, April 19, 6:45-8:45 p.m

12. Friday, April 21 – Spring Game 6 p.m

