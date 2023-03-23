Baseball opens Big Ten Play in Michigan





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team travels to Michigan this weekend for a three-game series beginning Friday, March 24. Both teams will open their Big Ten schedule. The series starts on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All matches will be broadcast on B1G+. The Nittany Lions, led by head coach Robert Cooper are 12-5 after completing a 3-0 homestand with a 15-1 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday. Anthony Steele homered and drove in four runs before finishing the game with two strikeouts on the mound. Kyle Hannon added his fifth homer of the year, while Tayven Kelly had a three-point triple. Steele was one of five Nittany Lion pitchers to shutout the Bearcats in the last six innings. Season and single game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here. Season tickets are $75 for adults and free for youth (12 and under). Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline. TO FOLLOW PROBABLY STARTERS*

Friday (4 p.m.) PSU: RHP Daniel Ouderkirk (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. Michigan: LHP Connor O’Halloran (3-1, 1.62 ERA)

Saturday (2 p.m.) PSU: TBD vs. Michigan: TBD

Sunday (1 p.m.) PSU: TBD vs. Michigan: TBD *subject to change LEAD OUT Penn State begins Big Ten play in Michigan this weekend.

The Nittany Lions recorded a 15-1 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday.

Anthony Steele hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs before taking the mound and striking out two in the ninth.

hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs before taking the mound and striking out two in the ninth. Kyle Hannon added a solo homer, while Tayven Kelly had a three-run triple.

added a solo homer, while had a three-run triple. Hannon is one of six Division I players with 5+ home runs and 13+ steals this season, as he leads the Big Ten in steals per game (0.76) and tied for the conference lead in total steals (13) .

Daniel Ouderkirk leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (15.59), ranking eighth in the nation, and second in total strikeouts (41).

leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (15.59), ranking eighth in the nation, and second in total strikeouts (41). With an RBI double against Binghamton, Jay Harry raised his season average to .314 to go with a team-high 22 hits and 17 RBI. EXPLORE MICHIGAN Michigan is led by head coach Tracy Smith, in his first season.

Smith racked up 814 wins in his 26th year as head coach.

The Wolverines are 9-11 this season coming off an 11-10 setback against Akron.

Last weekend, Michigan took two of three in a series against Bradley.

Michigan bats .237 as a team and averages 4.9 runs per game.

Jonathan Kim leads the team with a .370 average, followed by Jake Marti’s .360 average.

Ted Burton leads the team with 19 hits and shares the team lead in home runs (3) with Gabe Sotres. Cody Jefferis has a team-best 14 RBI.

Michigan owns a 5.83 ERA and a .264 opposing batting average.

Connor O’Halloran is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in five starts. He has 44 strikeouts and only eight walks, while holding opponents to a .187 average.

Noah Rennard leads the team with nine appearances and has a 3.10 ERA, while Mitch Voit has a 1.46 ERA in seven appearances. AGAINST THE WOLVERINES Penn State has played 100 previous games against Michigan with the Wolverines holding a 51-49 lead.

Michigan is one of five opponents Penn State has played more than 100 times, along with Bucknell (131-31-1), Ohio State (40-73), Pitt (89-46-1), and West Virginia (72- 43).

In the final series in 2021, Penn State won the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings against No. 18 Michigan on a walk-off single by Cole Bartels . OLDERKIRK’S STRONG START Graduated student Daniel Ouderkirk a transfer to West Virginia, has had an immediate impact on Penn State’s rotation.

a transfer to West Virginia, has had an immediate impact on Penn State’s rotation. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA in five starts while limiting opponents to a .191 average.

Ouderkirk struckout 41 batters in 23.2 innings and has several strikeouts in 13 innings this season.

The 6-9 righty leads the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings (15.59) and second in total strikeouts (41). He ranks eighth in the nation in strikeouts per nine and 15th in total strikeouts.

Ouderkirk struckout at least 10 batters in his last three starts: 11 vs. Northern Illinois, 11 vs. Dartmouth and 10 vs. Brown. He allowed only one earned run on each start against NIU, Dartmouth and Georgetown.

Ouderkirk became the first Nittany Lion to have three consecutive 10+ strikeout starts since at least 2004.

He is one of 14 Division I pitchers with multiple starts of 11+ strikeouts and 1 or fewer earned runs this season and one of six DI pitchers with three consecutive 10+ strikeouts this year. TRANSFERS PROVIDE SPARK The Nittany Lions welcomed four transfers to the program ahead of the 2023 season and all four have had a strong start to the year.

Joining Ouderkirk are grad students Thomas Bramley (Mount St. Mary’s) and Gun Norris (Duke) and freshmen Bobby Marsh (Florida Atlantic Ocean).

(Mount St. Mary’s) and (Duke) and freshmen (Florida Atlantic Ocean). Through five starts, Ouderkirk strikes out 41 in 23.2 innings and has a .191 batting average. His 41 strikeouts rank second in the Big Ten.

Fellow graduate Thomas Bramley has started all 17 games and split time between catcher, outfield and designated hitter. Bramley bats .311 with 19 hits, including three doubles, a triple and two home runs, and has a team-high 17 walks. He recently broke a 10-game hit streak, but has reached base in 20 straight games, dating back to 2022.

has started all 17 games and split time between catcher, outfield and designated hitter. Bramley bats .311 with 19 hits, including three doubles, a triple and two home runs, and has a team-high 17 walks. He recently broke a 10-game hit streak, but has reached base in 20 straight games, dating back to 2022. Mount St. Mary’s transfer was listed as the No. 19 catcher in the nation in the D1Baseball preseason player rankings.

Norris started nine games at third base after switching from Duke.

Norris hit his first homer as a Nittany Lion off the foul post in game two against Northern Illinois and hits .300 with two homers and 10 RBI.

freshman Bobby Marsh , who was born in Bellefonte and came over from Florida Atlantic, has played in 13 games (nine starts). He owns four doubles, two homers and five RBI.

, who was born in Bellefonte and came over from Florida Atlantic, has played in 13 games (nine starts). He owns four doubles, two homers and five RBI. Marsh launched his first career homer against Holy Cross and added a solo homer against Brown. BALANCED WINGS The Nittany Lion offense has benefited from several strong contributors this season.

Jay Harry hits a team-best .314 with a team-high 22 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, and 17 RBI.

hits a team-best .314 with a team-high 22 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, and 17 RBI. Kyle Hannon paces the team with five home runs, 19 runs and 13 steals. Hannon has an OPS of 1.016.

paces the team with five home runs, 19 runs and 13 steals. Hannon has an OPS of 1.016. He is on track to become the first Penn State player with 10+ homers and 10+ steals in a season since Sean Deegan (12 HR, 15 SB).

Hannon leads the Big Ten in steals per game (0.76), ranking 13th in the nation, while tied for the Big Ten lead in total steals (13).

Hannon is one of six Division I players with 5+ homers and 13+ steals this season.

against Binghamton, Anthony Steele went two-for-four with a homer, four RBI and a stolen base before taking the mound and striking out two. Steele is one of three Division I players this season with a homer, stolen base and a strikeout thrown in the same game, along with Wright State’s Jay Luikart and Lafayette’s Seif Ingram. OPENING WIN OVER MIAMI Penn State opened the 2023 season with a 9–5 victory over Miami on February 17.

The Hurricanes ranked 22nd in the D1Baseball Poll and No. 8 in the Baseball America rankings.

The Nittany Lions earned the program’s first win over Miami, earning the program’s first victory over a ranked non-conference opponent since an 8–7 victory over No. 21 Duke in 2019.

Travis Luensman pitched five innings in the win, giving up only one run on two hits and striking out four.

pitched five innings in the win, giving up only one run on two hits and striking out four. Penn State racked up 16 hits, including six multi-hit Nittany Lions.

Billy Gerlott And Johnny Piacentino each had three hits, while Kyle Hannon And Tayven Kelly launched solo homers. NITTANY LIONS BACK EXPERIENCED PITCHING STAFF The Nittany Lions welcome back an experienced pitching staff.

Penn State’s pitchers got off to a strong start to the 2023 season at No. 22 Miami.

The starting pitchers of the Nittany Lions, Travis Luensman , Daniel Ouderkirk And Tommy Molski combined for 13.1 innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out 13 batters.

, And combined for 13.1 innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out 13 batters. The three starters recorded a 2.70 ERA and held Miami-hitters to a .170 batting average.

Penn State set a program record with 503 strikeouts in 2022, as six staff members recorded at least 40 strikeouts.

The Nittany Lions return 406 of their 503 strikeouts (81 percent) from last year.

Penn State is one of nine Power Five programs, and the only Big Ten school, to have more than 400 strikeouts last season.

Of the Power Five schools that returned more than 400 strikeouts, only Wake Forest (92%) returned a higher strikeout return rate.

In 49 of 55 games last season, Penn State’s starting pitcher was a Pennsylvania native.

The Penn State pitching staff takes a versatile approach with eight different pitchers recording both a start and a save in 2022.

As of 2016, eight Penn State pitchers have been selected in the MLB Draft, including Conor Larkin (9th round, Toronto Blue Jays), Kyle Virbitsky (17th round, Oakland A’s), and Bailey Dees (18th round, New York Yankees) in 2021. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions will host Pitt on Tuesday, March 28 for a non-conference game. The first throw is scheduled for 6 p.m. Every Tuesday is the home game Dollar Dog Night.

Penn State welcomes Indiana to its Big Ten home-opening series next weekend. The series kicks off on Friday, March 31 with a first toss at 6 p.m.

