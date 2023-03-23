MTSU heads to Oklahoma on Friday, Texas Tech on Sunday





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. No. 24 men’s tennis from Middle Tennessee will travel to Norman, Oklahoma on Friday, March 24 to face No. 44 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. CT. On Sunday, March 26, the Blue Raiders stay on the road to take on No. 38 Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas at 1 p.m. CT. MTSU is coming off a Friday doubleheader at the Adams Tennis Complex to win both games. The first game was a 6-1 victory over Dartmouth and the second game was a 7-0 sweep against North Alabama. freshman Ondrej Horak leads the team in singles with a record of 14-2 this season. As a team, the Blue Raiders are 74-31 in singles. In doubles, Pavel Motl And Steve Slump are 11-3 on court No. 2. As a team, MTSU is 34-16 in doubles. The latest ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association was published on Tuesday, March 21. The Blue Raiders were ranked No. 24. Steve Slump jumped up eight places to No. 74 and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen debuted at number 119. The duo Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Roche are the No. 51 doubles pairings in the country. Match 21: Middle Tennessee (15-5, 1-0 C-USA) at Oklahoma (8-7, 0-0 Big 12) — Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. CT

– Norman, Oklahoma. All time vs. Oklahoma – Friday’s matchup is the fifth meeting between MTSU and Oklahoma. The Sooners lead the series 3-1.

– Coach Borendam leads 1-0 against the Sooners. Scouting the Sooners – Oklahoma is 8-7 on the season and is ranked No. 44 by the ITA.

– The Sooners return six players from last season. The returners had a combined 124 wins in singles and 74 wins in doubles.

– Oklahoma welcomes two freshmen and a transfer to this year’s squad.

– Junior Nathan Han is ranked number 121. Game 22: Middle Tennessee (15-5, 1-0 C-USA) at Texas Tech (11-6, 0-0 Big 12) – Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. CT

– Lubbock, Texas All time vs Texas Tech – Sunday’s matchup will be the 10th meeting between MTSU and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders lead the series 6-3.

– Coach Borendam leads 1-1 against the Red Raiders. Looking for the Red Raiders – Texas Tech is 11-6 on the season and is ranked #38 by the ITA.

– The Red Raiders return eight players from last season. The returners had a combined 89 singles wins and 40 doubles wins.

– Texas Tech welcomes a freshman and a transfer to this year’s roster.

– Junior Olle Wallin is at number 42. The doubles of Demetris Azoides and Reed Collier is at number 72. NEXT ONE The Blue Raiders travel to Memphis, Tennessee to face No. 35 Memphis at Memphis University School on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 AM CT. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseemen’s tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter (MT_MensTennis) and Instagram (MT_MensTennis).

