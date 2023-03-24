Boilers Open Conference Play with ranked Hoosiers





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue men’s tennis team is ready for an action-packed weekend as they play the conference against the #72 ranked Indiana Hoosiers. The Boilers take on Indiana on Saturday, March 25 at noon and wrap up the non-conference against Butler on Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. The Boilers return to West Lafayette after a road loss to Denver over spring break. Purdue has had some unlucky stints with Schwartz early in the year as they have been shutout in both road games. However, the non-conference slate comes to an end this Sunday when the Butler Bulldogs come to West Lafayette for the second game of the weekend. The climax of the two games is the latest addition to the legendary rivalry between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers. Indiana enters the weekend with the No. 72 ranked squad in America, while also boasting a ranked doubles team. Patrick Fletchall/Ilya Tiraspolsky appeared in this week’s ITA Tennis Rankings as the number 70 doubles pair in the country. They have a 7-1 record at No. 1 and are on a four-game winning streak. Purdue has the talent to match the Hoosiers in doubles Thomas Dudek / Daniel Labrador are No. 1 4-3 with both players combining nine doubles wins this spring. The Boilers have not won a double against DePaul since February 3, but they have won a double in four of their last five games. The Boilermakers are 10-16 all-time against the Hoosiers, with last year’s 4-0 sweep ending a five-game losing streak. The last time the Boilers faced a ranked Hoosier team was on March 1, 2017. The Boilermakers lost a 3-4 thriller to then No. 37 Indiana in Bloomington. The Butler Bulldogs also go into the weekend with an impressive 10-7 record, but the Boilers have an opportunity to steal a home win as Butler goes 2-6 this spring. MATCH INFORMATION

Purdue (1-10) vs No. 72 Indiana (10-6)

Schwartz tennis center

Saturday March 25 | Afternoon Purdue (1-10) v Butler (10-7)

Schwartz tennis center

Sunday March 26 | 16.00 hours COMMENTS Purdue will play 15 games at Schwartz Tennis Center this season.

The Boilermakers play two games a weekend until the end of the season.

Purdue is 14-0 all-time against Butler. The last game was a 4-1 decision on February 15, 2020.

All of Purdue’s games against Butler were at West Lafayette.

Purdue has a combined 5 wins over Nos. 2 and 3. Daniel Labrador And Michael Wozniak at number 2, and Mujtaba Ali Khan And Milledge Cossu at No. 3.

And at number 2, and And at No. 3. Purdue is tied 0-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Thomas Dudek has won two of his last three matches at number 5.

has won two of his last three matches at number 5. Christmas Morgan has reached a new career high in doubles wins (4).

has reached a new career high in doubles wins (4). The Boilers went 2-7 in conference play last year.

This is the second year Purdue has opened conference play against the Hoosiers.

The last time Purdue defeated a ranked Indiana team was in 2014. Purdue then defeated No. 69 Indiana on April 9 with a 5-2 win at West Lafayette.

