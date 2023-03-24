Softball heads to Dartmouth for the first Road Ivy Series of 2023





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team returns to Ivy League action in Dartmouth after its first wins of the 2023 season, a doubleheader sweep over the University of Maryland Eastern Shores on Wednesday. The Quakers and the Big Green now play a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday. The first litter on Friday is scheduled at 1:00 PM and the first litter on Saturday is scheduled at 10:00 AM Friday March 24

Dartmouth Softball Park | Hanover, NH in Dartmouth (DH) 1:00 PM

Game 1:Watch|Live statistics Game 2:Watch|Live statistics Saturday March 25

Dartmouth Softball Park | Hanover, NH at Dartmouth at 10 a.m

Watch|Live statistics Preview of Penn The Quakers record their first wins of the 2023 season. Penn swept a doubleheader at UMES on Wednesday with an 8-0 six-inning run-rule win in game one and a 12-3 win in game two. The Penn offense came alive in both games on Wednesday with 20 total points on 27 hits. The Quakers achieved season highs in multiple categories in game two against the Hawks, including runs (12), hits (18), RBI (10), doubles (8), and at-bats (37). In game one, the running game set a season-high with four stolen bases as Brian Brown (2), Sarah Schneider And Blake Landow all recorded stolen bases. In the circle, both Kelly Zybura And Rachel Riley took their first wins of the season. In game one, Zybura recorded her first collegiate win when she came in relief in the second inning and gave up no runs on three hits while striking out two and walking none in five innings of work. In the second game, Riley gave up three runs on seven hits, struckout four and walked none in six innings of work. A taste of the Big Green The Big Green are currently 5-11 and will return to Hanover for their first home games of the 2023 season. Dartmouth are coming off a trip to St. Mary’s in which they shared four games, two against St. Mary’s and two against Maine, with they won a match against each team. Alaana Panu (.298) and Mary Beth Cahalan (.293) lead the offense with batting averages less than 10 points off a .300 average. The two are the only players with more than ten hits and account for five of the team’s seven home runs. In the circle, Rachel McCarroll has seen the most time posting a 5-6 record with a 2.79 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched with 29 runs on 58 hits as she led a team with 38 strikeouts and 27 walks. Note numbers

.263 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Madison Bauerle (.356), Sarah Schneider (.328), Sammy Fenton (.317), Brian Brown (.298)

49 Strikeouts as pitching staff: Rachel Riley (23), Kelly Zybura (18), Bella Fiorentino (4), Payton bean (4)

49 Penn batters have walked 49 times

7 Seven Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (21), Madison Bauerle (21), Sammy Fenton (20), Brian Brown (17), Dana Anderson (15), Julia Mortimer (10) Delaney Smith (10)

6 Six Penn batters have combined for eight home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (2), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella Fiorentino , Dani Freer , Julia Mortimer Danny Anderson

0 The number of triples Penn batters have hit and the number of triples Dartmouth have given up #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/3/23/softball-heads-to-dartmouth-for-first-road-ivy-series-of-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related