Sports
Seventh inning with five runs leads softball past Manhattan
RIVERDALE, NY sophomore Cami Neal hit a triple with two RBIs down the right field line with two outs in the top of the seventh to give the Lions the lead for the first time all afternoon. Columbia kept the lead and recorded a 7-6 victory against Manhattan at Gaelic Park on Wednesday night.
The come-from-behind win marks the third straight win for the Lions in the past five days. Columbia improves to 6-11 overall with a 2-1 record in Ivy League play.
Manhattan got the scoring going quickly as the Jaspers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. The Jaspers would add one run in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish with six runs on nine hits.
Columbia posted a two-spot in third as a junior Hunter Travers hit an one-out single to third base. sophomore Maddie Souza stepped up next and used a sacrifice bunt to move Travers into second. Senior Megan Ryono then came to the plate with two outs and launched a two-run home run over the left field wall.
The home run was Ryono’s first of the season and the Lions’ fifth of the season. Columbia now has hit a home run in three games in a row.
“I’m really proud of our team going into seventh and just having the mentality to pass the bat,” said Ryono. “It wasn’t one person’s job to win that game and we just passed the bat through the seventh inning, so I’m really proud of our fight. That momentum will carry us this weekend as we face Yale. All Ivy- competitions are dogfights and we are very excited to go into this weekend after this win.
After Ryono’s homer, Columbia’s offense couldn’t get going until the seventh inning. First year Sarah Michami started the inning with a single into left field. First year Eleni Katsivalis then walked to put two runners with no outs. sophomore Caroline Palys reached next on a fielder’s choice that moved Mikami to third as Katsivalis got out second. Palys then stole second base to move runners into scoring position with one out.
Souza got the scoring started with a grounder to second base, which scored Mikami and moved Palys to third base. Ryono followed with a double to center left that scored Palys. Junior Jade Hill then came to the plate and singled through the middle to score Ryono and tie the game, 5-5.
The two-out rally continued as Columbia took the lead for good. Senior Bubba Gleaves reached shortstop on fielder’s choice that moved Hill into second place. Neal then hit a triple down the right field line that scored Hill and Gleaves to secure the 7–5 lead for the Lions.
“I felt like I had this pitcher,” said Neal. “I had two hits that were aimed directly at people and my coach told me ‘Hit it where they’re not’, and I took that to heart. When we got up in the seventh inning and we felt good and had a rally going , I was excited to hit again. I felt it in my bones that I was going to do it and I did. I’m very proud of my team that got me this far.”
Manhattan attempted a rally of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning. A one-shot solo shot brought the Jaspers within one, but sophomore, right-hander Jordan Hill managed a strikeout and a flyout to end the game and preserve Columbia’s victory.
Jordan Hill (4-6) earned the win when she entered with one out in the first inning and went the rest of the game, going 6.2 innings and giving up three runs on six hits. She struckout four batters in total. Mikami got the start in the circle and gave up three runs on three hits.
NEXT ONE
The Lions are jumping back into the Ivy League game this weekend with a series at Yale. Due to predicted rain in New Haven, the teams will play a doubleheader starting at 12:30 PM on Friday. Sunday’s game at 12:30 PM will still be played as originally scheduled.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/22/five-run-seventh-inning-leads-softball-past-manhattan.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Life in prison in Uganda for saying you’re gay
- Iga Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open as tennis fans left heartbroken
- An earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 dead | earthquakes
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.
- West exploits Turkish crises to prop up Erdogan’s opponents – Middle East Monitor