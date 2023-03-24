Seventh inning with five runs leads softball past Manhattan

Next game: at Yale 24-03-2023 | 12:30 p.m Mar. 24 (Fri) / 12:30 p.m bee Yale

RIVERDALE, NY sophomore Cami Neal hit a triple with two RBIs down the right field line with two outs in the top of the seventh to give the Lions the lead for the first time all afternoon. Columbia kept the lead and recorded a 7-6 victory against Manhattan at Gaelic Park on Wednesday night.

The come-from-behind win marks the third straight win for the Lions in the past five days. Columbia improves to 6-11 overall with a 2-1 record in Ivy League play.

Manhattan got the scoring going quickly as the Jaspers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. The Jaspers would add one run in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish with six runs on nine hits.

Columbia posted a two-spot in third as a junior Hunter Travers hit an one-out single to third base. sophomore Maddie Souza stepped up next and used a sacrifice bunt to move Travers into second. Senior Megan Ryono then came to the plate with two outs and launched a two-run home run over the left field wall.

The home run was Ryono’s first of the season and the Lions’ fifth of the season. Columbia now has hit a home run in three games in a row.

“I’m really proud of our team going into seventh and just having the mentality to pass the bat,” said Ryono. “It wasn’t one person’s job to win that game and we just passed the bat through the seventh inning, so I’m really proud of our fight. That momentum will carry us this weekend as we face Yale. All Ivy- competitions are dogfights and we are very excited to go into this weekend after this win.

After Ryono’s homer, Columbia’s offense couldn’t get going until the seventh inning. First year Sarah Michami started the inning with a single into left field. First year Eleni Katsivalis then walked to put two runners with no outs. sophomore Caroline Palys reached next on a fielder’s choice that moved Mikami to third as Katsivalis got out second. Palys then stole second base to move runners into scoring position with one out.

Souza got the scoring started with a grounder to second base, which scored Mikami and moved Palys to third base. Ryono followed with a double to center left that scored Palys. Junior Jade Hill then came to the plate and singled through the middle to score Ryono and tie the game, 5-5.

The two-out rally continued as Columbia took the lead for good. Senior Bubba Gleaves reached shortstop on fielder’s choice that moved Hill into second place. Neal then hit a triple down the right field line that scored Hill and Gleaves to secure the 7–5 lead for the Lions.

“I felt like I had this pitcher,” said Neal. “I had two hits that were aimed directly at people and my coach told me ‘Hit it where they’re not’, and I took that to heart. When we got up in the seventh inning and we felt good and had a rally going , I was excited to hit again. I felt it in my bones that I was going to do it and I did. I’m very proud of my team that got me this far.”

Manhattan attempted a rally of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning. A one-shot solo shot brought the Jaspers within one, but sophomore, right-hander Jordan Hill managed a strikeout and a flyout to end the game and preserve Columbia’s victory.

Jordan Hill (4-6) earned the win when she entered with one out in the first inning and went the rest of the game, going 6.2 innings and giving up three runs on six hits. She struckout four batters in total. Mikami got the start in the circle and gave up three runs on three hits.

NEXT ONE

The Lions are jumping back into the Ivy League game this weekend with a series at Yale. Due to predicted rain in New Haven, the teams will play a doubleheader starting at 12:30 PM on Friday. Sunday’s game at 12:30 PM will still be played as originally scheduled.

FOLLOW THE LIONS

Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).