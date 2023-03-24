Minnesota Gophers Hockey NCAA Tournament Preview vs Canisius Griffins

The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday night as the #1 overall seed. The Gophers are the #1 seed in the Fargo region and will face #4 seed Canisius, the automatic bid winners of the Atlantic Hockey Conference. The Gophers are the #1 team in the Pairwise, while the Griffins are in their 40s. On paper, this should be a walk in the park for Minnesota, but anyone who’s spent time watching the NCAA Hockey Tournament the last 20 years knows that there is no such game in the tournament anymore. And no one should know that more than the Gophers and their head coach, who have both been on the receiving end of one of the most significant upsets in NCAA Tournament history. To quote Al Davis’s famous quote: Just win baby.

The Gophers enter after a loss to the Michigan Wolverines 4-3 in the Big Ten Championship game for the second consecutive season. A year ago, the Gophers were the #1 seed in the Worchester, Mass Region and would beat UMass and Western Michigan to take the Frozen Four before falling to the state of Minnesota. They’re eager to extend their stay this season, especially with the Frozen Four in sunny Tampa Florida.

The Gophers are no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, of course. They will compete in their 40th tournament this spring by the most of any other team in the country, except for that same Wolverines squad that also plays in tournament #40. Minnesota’s 58 wins in the NCAA tournament are the most of any school. They want to return to their 23rd Frozen Four, but to do so they’ll need to get past Canisius and then an upstate rival if they can get a first win on Thursday night.

Minnesota needs to feel good about their chances of entering the tournament. They have a 12-5 record this season against the other 15 teams in the field, but of course are only 2-2 against teams in the Fargo area splitting home and home series against both St. Cloud State and Minnesota State. They will be the team everyone will love to compete against this weekend, from the North Dakota fans who kept their tickets despite the Fighting Hawks not making it to the tournament, to the rest of the fans from the other Minnesota schools who had nothing else to do. want to see than the Gophers lose. But the Gophers know that, and they’ll be prepared for it. They just have to play their game.

That play will be to get their powerful attack into gear early. The Gophers are only 5-5 in one-goal games this season, but 17-1 in games with three or more goals. If the Gophers score at least four goals, they are 19-4, but if they score two or fewer, Minnesota is only 1-4-1. This Gopher team was not built to win games 2-1. This team is built to win 5-3 or 6-4 and to do that the Gophers have to get out and put the puck in the net early. The first 40 minutes of the game are key for the Gophers. If they lead after two periods, they are 20-0 on the season. Tied after the second they are 3-2. But despite their scoring prowess, if the Gophers fall behind after the first 40 minutes, they are just 2-6-1 this season. And in the postseason, when teams want to keep games tight and avoid getting into shootouts, that could be a death knell for the Gophers.

Canisius is one of those tight defensive teams. They like to play with a lead and pack tight around a senior goaltender who doesn’t let many pucks in the net. The Golden Griffins went on their run through the Atlantic Hockey Playoffs, winning the conference tournament as the #4 seed playing that type of hockey. They have played seven games in their postseason run to the NCAA Tournament and have not allowed more than two goals in any of those games. The pair of games out of those seven they lost was one 2-1 defeat and the other was 1-0 in overtime. Minnesota will have to find a way to score and become an early leader or the grip on the sticks will surely tighten and maybe this young Minnesota team will try to do something on an individual basis to try and win the game. That can work. We’ve seen a lot of magic play this season from Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, but all it takes is one critical mistake and this Gopher team could have their names listed with names like 2006 Minnesota, or 2013 Minnesota, or 2018 or St Cloud State 2019.

Keaton Mastrodonato leads the Griffins in scoring with a season-high 36 points. Ryan Miotto is second on the team with 34 points and leads Canisius with 17 goals this season. He scored eight of his goals on the power play. In goal it was a ride for senior Jacob Barczewski. On the season, he has a 2.41 goals against average and a .909 save percentage, but on the Griffs running through the Atlantic Hockey Tournament, those numbers were a minuscule 1.13 GAA and a whopping .969 save percentage.

Canisius was a much better team in the second half of the season, but the only common opponents between the Gophers and Griffins came early in the year. Canisius is 0-2 against Penn State and swept in the first series of the year with 5-2 and 7-5 scores at Pegula Arena. Minnesota is 1-0 all-time against Canisius with a 1-0 win at Mariucci in October 2012. Kyle Rau scored the only goal for the Gophers just 12 seconds into the game and Adam Wilcox grabbed shutout #1 of his Gopher-record 13 in achieving victory.

This is a game where if Minnesota can play their game and control the game, the Gophers should have no problem moving forward. If they can get the full force of the #2 scoring offense going in the country, then the Gophers should have no trouble moving forward. Minnesota is better on power play, the penalty kill, and even defensively. On paper, this is a game the Gophers should have no problem with. But this is also a game that Minnesota hockey fans have seen too many times in their history. The faster the Gophers take control and get ahead, the better any fan in maroon and gold will find this game. Minnesota knows how to play, but so does Canisius. It will all come down to who can make their opponent play their style of play better and whoever does should have the best chance of playing for a trip to the Frozen Four Saturday night.

#2 seeded St. Cloud State and #3 seeded Minnesota State face off in the first regional semifinal at 4pm on ESPNU. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Gophers and Griffins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night on ESPN U for a trip to Tampa.

HOW TO WATCH: NCAA HOCKEY FARGO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

#4 Canisius Golden Griffins vs. #1 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Where: Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

When: Thursday 8 p.m

Television: ESPN2

Current: Watch ESPN/ESPN+

Radio: 1130 AM/103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio/ Varsity Network app