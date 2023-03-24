Men’s Hockey Blanks Denver, advance to regional finals

This story has been updated.

MANCHESTER, NH Men’s Hockey defeated Denver 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. Cornell will take on Boston University here on Saturday afternoon for a spot in the Frozen Four.

Cornell’s defense kept Denver’s dangerous offense off the board. Sophomore goaltender Ian Shane recorded a 27-save shutout. He has quietly collected a .966 save percentage throughout the playoffs.

I don’t know how he isn’t an all-league goalie. He has the second best goals against average in the country and he doesn’t even make the third team in our league or the second team in the All-Ivy, head coach Mike Schafer 86 said of his performance as a goaltender.

The Red controlled play right out of the gate, firing the first shots of the game and dominating in the strike zone.

Leading up to the game, Schafer emphasized the importance of being aggressive and getting up early for a team like Denver.

I think going into the game, we’re going to be a lot more aggressive and physical over the course of the game and go for it, Schafer said.

Cornell got the early start he was looking for. Just three minutes into the period, junior forward Jack O’Leary controlled the puck at the top of the crease and backhanded it over Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona’s shoulder.

We wanted to put it behind us early and often establish that pre-check right away, OLeary said.

Cornell continued to control the pace of the game and execute his game plan. The Red intercepted passes, blocked shots and won battles for pucks. Denver took a penalty a few minutes after the Reds’ first goal, but Cornell couldn’t generate much on a disjointed power play.

Denver got a power play of its own soon after when senior forward Ben Berard tripped. The Reds penalty kill was strong, with Denver’s powerful forwards and prolific power play unit coming in third place in tonight’s game with a 27% conversion rate. Shane deflected the only shot he saw.

The guys did a great job in front of me and kept the odds slim, said Shane.

Just as the penalty expired, Berard came out of the box into the offensive zone, where he and OLeary got a two-for-one after a long feed from Cornell’s defensive zone. Berard collected a loose puck around the net and buried it, extending the Reds lead to 2-0.

After a frustrating offensive weekend against Harvard in the ECAC semifinals, Cornell’s game plan changed only slightly.

I wanted to make sure we would stop [Harvards] top line. But it was pretty clear that after thinking about the game, I was making them too cautious, Schafer said.

His team looked anything but hesitant against the Pioneers, firing shots at Chrona and taking more risks offensively while staying strong defensively.

Tonight we attacked more and weren’t hesitant, Schafer said.

Cornell got some of his best offensive chances in the opening frame, firing hard shots and creating traffic in front of the net. In turn, the defense made Shane’s job easy, with just five shots in the first 20 minutes.

From there it was all defense. As in his three ECAC playoff games, Cornell was able to maintain his stingy defensive style and keep his cool after the whistle. The Denver skaters were frustrated and tried to mix it up after plays were blown to death, but the Red was able to skate away. Cornell entered the dressing room 2-0 after 20 minutes.

We did the little things right, played a disciplined system, Berard said. We may not have the pipeline that other teams have offensively, but I think we all play together and as a team.

Cornell had a golden opportunity to open the game just 24 seconds into the second period. Denver’s Justin Lee put a hit on senior forward Max Andreev, leading to a five-minute big penalty after a review.

Cornell’s woes over the men’s advantage continued, however. The Red struggled to line up in the strike zone and took a few minutes to get shots. Denver’s penalty kill, which went into the night with an uninspiring 78% success rate, prevented the Red from scoring on one of his three power plays of the night.

Just over halfway through the period and game, the Cornells’ penalties faced their biggest challenge yet. Freshman forward Dalton Bancroft was caught for interference and Denver was awarded a five-minute major penalty after a review.

As the Pioneers went into the night with the nation’s third-best power play, Cornell’s penalty kill was up to the task. Denver struggled to enter the strike zone as the Red forced them out. The Pioneers managed to score one shot during their five-minute power play, and only five in the second period total.

After a scoreless second period, Cornell slumped on defense in the third. Denver fired 14 shots in the third, but Shane was up to the task.

I thought we killed it well, Schafer said. Shane made a great save.

Cornell had a chance to give himself some breathing room early in the third period when freshman forward Nick DeSantis was downed on a breakaway and awarded a penalty kick. DeSantis came empty on the penalty kick to keep Cornell’s lead at 2–0.

The Pioneers pulled Chrona back with over three and a half minutes left, but Shane and the Cornell defense came big. The Red dove to make multiple shots while Shane made one save after another to keep Cornell’s lead and send home the defending champion.

The win sends Cornell to the regional finals, where it will meet Boston University at 4 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to the first Frozen Four since 2003.