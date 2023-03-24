DU Hockey prepares for NCAA Matchup against Cornell

It’s business as usual for the University of Denver hockey team, but with a twist.

They know they didn’t play to their extremely high standards last week when they lost 1-0 to Colorado College in the semifinals of the National Colligate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff tournament. But that game is flushed and forgotten as they are open the NCAA tournament against Cornell on Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, as the top seed in the region. The game will air on ESPN News, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM MT, with a radio broadcast on 104.3-FM The Fan.

While Pioneers coach David Karl said it is necessary to stay focused on the next game, not the one after or before, he added that there is of course a more passionate environment when 16 teams compete for a national champion. That's especially true for DU as they defend their title and compete for a possible record-breaking 10th national championship.

We prepare the same way we do every week for every opponent, says Carle. But when this time of year arrives, there’s a different level of excitement in the air with the guys. They didn’t miss that, what we were trying to do, and that’s a good thing. You have to have that excitement and that emotion in the tournament.

The coach and players both know that Cornell is a structured squad with size and the ability to clog the neutral zone, posting a 20-10-2 record with a No. 10 ranking in the latest poll from USCHO.com of the regular season. Denver, meanwhile, thrives on its speed, athleticism and skill, some of the key catalysts for their 30-9 figure and No. 3 nationally. Another spark is keeper Magnus Kronawho was voted NCHC Goaltender of the Year last week, as well as for the Three Star Award, given to the player who earns the most Stars of the Game points during conference games. Mike Benning was listed as the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year while Justin Lee received NCHC Defensive Defender of the Year.

The Pioneers squad is packed with experienced players who were part of last season’s national championships, something that should help when the lights come on in Manchester.

Hopefully a lot, says Carle with a laugh when asked how much experience matters in the NCAA tournament. That’s the plan. Throughout the year, we believe our group has shown their level of experience, especially in moments of challenge or adversity, and their ability to soar in big competitions and big weekends. We expect that to be a big factor because we’ve been there. I think the most important thing is not to look past an opponent or match. Just focus on who that next opponent is and don’t get caught up in anything being done or said outside the team.

While DU has not faced the Big Red this season, the programs have some history, especially in the NCAA Tournament. The squads have faced each other four times on college hockey’s largest stage, with each team earning two victories. The 1969 national championship in Colorado Springs saw DU net less Gerry Powerswho passed away on February 18out-duel future hall-of-famer Ken Dryden for a 4-3 victory.

According to The Denver Post, the Pioneers were leading 4–2 before a last-minute goal set up a frantic defense as Cornell pulled their goalie for a 6-on-5 situation. Powers was chased by his teammates after the win, the fifth national title in the program’s history and the second time they had won back-to-back titles.

The Pioneers won consecutive championships in 1960 and 1961, 1968 and 1969, as well as in 2004 and 2005. Now they have a chance to do it for the fourth time. The winner of the matchup between DU and Cornell moves on to the winner of Boston University and NCHC foe Western Michigan. The Pioneers did not face Boston, ranked No. 5 in the final regular season poll, but twice this season defeated the Broncos in Kalamazoo, winning 5-2 and 3-1 on consecutive nights.

With championship aspirations and the desire to continue a successful season, senior defenders Kyle Mayhew said he is just happy to represent DU and the wider Denver community.

It’s great, he says. I think we really worked together last season and saw how much Denver gathered around us on our run. Were excited to do the same this year. The energy around the campus, around the city, was great. Last year is one of the best memories I have so we would love to do the same this year.