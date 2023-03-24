The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms





Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Mens Frozen Four (April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Florida) on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN’s John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen lead coverage of the men’s championships

Top seeds Minnesota, Michigan, 2022 National Champion Denver and Quinnipiac ESPN continues the Winter Sports Championship season with exclusive coverage of the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament on ESPN platforms. The first round of play begins on Thursday, March 23 and concludes with the presentation of the Mens Frozen Four Championships on April 6 and 8 from Tampa, Fla. Analyst teams of Drew Carter And Paul Caponigri will be in talks at the Manchester (NH) Regional while Roxy Bernstein And Ben Clemer will play the games in the Fargo (ND) Regional. The Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional is called by ESPNs John Buccigross And Colby Cohen with the crew of Clay Matvick And Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa. The road to the men’s Frozen Four begins on Thursday, March 23 with first-round matches at the Manchester Regional and Fargo Regional and continues on Friday, March 24 in Bridgeport and Allentown. Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Minnesota enters the tournament as the top-seeded team, along with Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver, who are looking to defend their titles for 2022. The puck falls for the men’s Frozen Four with the semifinals on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+) with Barry Melrose joining Buccigross and Cohen during the early semifinal call-up and title game. The 2022-2023 season will conclude with the championship game on Saturday, April 8 from Amalie Arena (ESPN2, ESPN+). Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Platform You, March 23 14.00 hours NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Manchester Regional

West Michigan vs Boston University

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPN2 5 p.m NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Fargo Regional

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU 5:30 PM NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Manchester Regional

Cornell vs. Denver

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPNEWS 9 o’clock in the evening NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Fargo Regional

Canisius v Minnesota

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPN2 Fri March 24 14.00 hours NCAA Bridgeport Regional Men’s Hockey Championship

State of Ohio vs. Harvard

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNU 5 p.m NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Allentown Regional

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU 5:30 PM NCAA Bridgeport Regional Men’s Hockey Championship

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNEWS 8:30 in the evening NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Allentown Regional

Colgate vs. Michigan

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU Sat 25 Mar 16.00 hours NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Regional Final Manchester

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPNU 6:30 pm NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Fargo Regional Final

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU Sun 26 Mar 16.00 hours NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Bridgeport Regional Final

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 6:30 pm NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Allentown Regional Final

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 Thu 6 April 5 p.m NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen ESPN2 8:30 in the evening NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 Sat April 8 8 p.m NCAA Men’s National Hockey Championship

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen ESPN2 *Networks and times subject to change; all games available on ESPN+ -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2023/03/the-puck-drops-on-ncaa-mens-ice-hockey-post-season-play-across-espn-platforms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related