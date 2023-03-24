Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview

The NCAA men’s hockey tournament kicks off Thursday with the first round of regional games, including in the west with the Fargo Regional. That grouping is highlighted by No. 1 overall seed Minnesota, who won’t be very far from home to embark on what they hope will be a return trip to the Men’s Frozen Four.

Joining the Golden Gophers in Fargo at Scheels Arena will be three teams that will all go on to win their conference tournament championships. St. Cloud State convincingly won Colorado College’s NCHC on Saturday, while Minnesota State needed a dramatic comeback and overtime to beat Northern Michigan to win the CCHA’s Mason Cup, and Canisius defeated Holy Cross in a 3-0 victory for the Atlantic Hockey crown.

However, the Gophers are among the favorites to win it all and will be familiar enough with the two teams on the other side of the region assuming they can get past Canisius. However, anything can happen in these one-game elimination situations, which is why we love the NCAA men’s hockey tournament.

FloHockey previews each region with notes about each team, including players to watch, NHL draft picks on the roster, and predictions. Stay tuned for previews from each of the other regions.

Fargo schedule

St Cloud State vs. Minnesota State, Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

No. 1Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers sat No. 1 in the overall standings for weeks thanks to their impressively strong schedule and success in doing so. They are the best team in the country on paper, with tremendous depth and a squad full of players who were part of the same group that went to the Mens Frozen Four last season.

Minnesota has secured many key returnees, especially on their blue line, and has a better-built team for the postseason. Brock Faber (MIN) is arguably the best defensive back in the country, with Ryan Johnson (BUF) also in that mix. Plus, Jackson LaCombe (ANA) is a top puck mover who can get the job done on either end of the ice. Meanwhile, the Gophers have been getting some great goaltending all season from Justen Close after he was surprisingly thrust into the limelight last season and managed to deliver repeatedly for his team.

Up front, the Gophers are led by the absolute best offensive trio in the country. Logan Cooley (ARI), Matt Knies (TOR) and Jimmy Snuggerud (STL) have scored a combined 60 goals. Cooley is on 52 points and among the NCAA scoring leaders, while Knies leads the team himself with 21 goals. Each are Hobey Baker finalists. Most teams can’t hope to stop this group, but if they do, they’ll still have a team with tremendous forward depth.

Our jaw. It’s on the floor. pic.twitter.com/AZct1kypWC Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 26, 2023

This group was built to go all out and even after losing the Big Ten championship to Michigan, they still look like one of the most formidable teams in the country.

NHL draft picks

Logan Cooley (ARI), Jimmy Snuggerud (STL), Matt Knies (TOR), Jackson LaCombe (ANA), Brock Faber (MIN), Ryan Johnson (BUF), Bryce Brodzinski (PHI), Mike Koster (TOR), Rhett Pitlick (MTL), Aaron Huglen (BUF), Ryan Chesley (WSH), Connor Kurth (TBL), Brody Lamb (NYR), Cal Thomas (ARI)

St. Cloud State

The NCHC tournament champions will struggle in this tournament, but they have dealt with injuries along the way. There was nothing bigger than that for Dylan Anhorn, who is out for the season after leading the team’s blue line for much of the 2022-23 season following his transfer.

Still, the Huskies play hard and can make scoring difficult. They have a solid tandem in net, though it looks like Jaxon Castor is going to be the go-to guy for SCSU at this critical stage of the season. He has a .920 serve percentage through 21 appearances.

Up front, the Huskies have some well-rounded players who can also score and protect their own side. Jami Krannila is a solid two-way striker who leads the team with 40 points. Transfer Grant Cruikshank, who played with Minnesota in the Frozen Four last year, leads the team with 22 goals. Meanwhile, D Corps will rely heavily on Jack Peart (MIN) during Anhorn’s absence.

NHL draft picks

Jack Peart (MIN), Veeti Miettinen (TOR), Adam Ingram (NSH), Dominic Basse (CHI)

state of Minnesota

If the Mavericks want to return to the Frozen Four for the third year in a row, they’re going to need their best overall effort of the season. However, they always seem to do their best when their backs are against the wall. Look no further than their dramatic comeback to beat Northern Michigan in an unwinnable CCHA tournament final to book another trip to the dance.

Despite significant team losses from last year, the Mavericks still have a group that can compete with the best of the best. That starts at their blue line with veterans Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose, two top undrafted free agents that NHL teams watch, playing most of the minutes. The blue line as a whole is mobile, can be physical and they protect their net well.

The goal that started the party in Mankato! Zach Krajnik spun his way into center and blasted home the overtime winner @MinnStMHockeythem the @CCHAHockey Mason Cup and send them to the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/uHUdTsT9U4 FloHockey (@FloHockey) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Mavs have plenty of experience up front, including versatile forwards like David Silye, Ryan Sandelin and Ondrej Pavel. They’ve also had big contributions from freshman Christian Fitzgerald, who is third on the team with 29 points.

Minnesota State was swept by St. Cloud in a pair of close games in the first month of the season. They’re a battle-hardened team now though, so it should be an interesting rematch.

Players to watch

Jake Livingstone, Akito Hirose, David Silye, Christian Fitzgerald, Ondrej Pavel

Canisius

The Golden Griffins represent one of college hockey’s best season turnarounds. Canisius languished in last place in Atlantic Hockey before the calendar flipped to 2023, finishing the season with a record of 15-7-1 from January. They played in two hard-fought series to advance to the AHA championship game and settled matters against the rising Holy Cross to be placed in this position.

Watch the last seconds as @GriffsHockey celebrates them @Atlantic_Hockey title and an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/twdbRkqtRc FloHockey (@FloHockey) March 19, 2023

Led by senior striker Keaton Mastrodonatos on 36 points, Canisius has managed a fairly balanced tally this year and goalkeeper Jacob Barczewski has been exceptional between the pipes, especially lately.

The challenge for the champions of Atlantic Hockey couldn’t be greater. They will face one of the best teams in the country with 14 NHL Draft picks on their roster. Canisius has none.

Read the preview of Jacob Messing’s Canisius NCAA Tournament

The Golden Griffins will have to play a perfect game to beat the Gophers, but what do you have to lose when you’re 16th overall? Expect a big effort.

Players to watch

Keaton Mastrodonato, Jacob Barczewski, Ryan Miotto, David Melargni

Predictions

Minnesota 7 Canisius 1

State of Minnesota 2 St. Cloud State 1

Regional Champion: Minnesota