A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
Sydney Benes, a 22-year-old student at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, is normally a private person. But now she’s here the center of a story involving Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere (the son of Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere). captured on camera breaking her wheelchair when he pushed it down a flight of stairs to a local bar.
Benes, a double amputee who lost both her legs in a car accident in August 2021, says she is speaking out in hopes her experience can be a catalyst for change.
There will be some worthless people in the world, she tells Yahoo Life. But there are usually a lot more good people out there, if you give them a chance.
The incident took place on March 11 at Sullivans Pub, a local bar where Benes is a regular. Since she lost her legs, she relies on the kindness of the bar staff, especially Nate Sanders, the pub’s security manager, to carry her downstairs when she needs to go to the toilet. Because the building was built in the late 1800s, Sanders admits it’s not exactly wheelchair accessible. That’s why the only toilet is in the basement.
“When she needs to go to the bathroom, she usually texts me or grabs one of my security guys,” Sanders tells Yahoo Life. “Everyone likes to do it, we’re all good friends with Sydney.”
I accept the responsibility of going to a place where I fully know there are no facilities on the ground floor,” Benes emphasises. to go back because this is one of my favorite bars.”
On this particular evening, Sanders had carried Benes down to the toilet, after placing her wheelchair at the top of the stairs as he normally does. When they returned, Benes found her chair crooked at the bottom of the stairs. It had noticeable breakage, armrest and frame damage, all of which were “bent or broken” in some way, she notes. The sight of it left her in shock.
My chair is my way of getting around. It’s my legs,” she explains. I was hoping it was just an accident and maybe someone hit it drunk or something.”
What actually happened was much worse: Security cameras shows Briere, 23, and another male companion, Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi, 21, playing with the wheelchair at the top of the stairs.
At one point, Briere is seen sitting in the chair and playing with his devices before physically pushing him down the stairs. He and Carrozzi watch the chair fall to the bottom before walking to the bar.
After seeing the footage, Sanders was able to quickly identify the young men. He says he forced them to apologize to Benes, which she describes as “quite insincere”, before escorting them out of the bar and forbidding them to come back.
The bar’s manager, Julia Zukowski, later shared the security footage on Twitter (with Benes’ permission). Call Briere by name.
“Normally I don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and I can’t bear the thought of this kid getting away with it,” Zukowskit tweeted alongside the footage. In the video below is one @MercyhurstU student and currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere.”
Word of Zukowski’s tweet reached Mercyhurst, who suspended both athletes from their hockey and lacrosse teams, respectively, over the incident. The University followed by a statement also, saying that Briere’s actions fall short of the school’s belief in the inherent dignity of each person.
Shortly after, Briere apologized in a statement released through the Philadelphia Flyers: “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said at the time. “There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”
Things took a different turn on Monday, then Briere and Carrozzi were slapped with three felony charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct by the Erie Police Department, according to court documents.
The two are due to appear in court on May 22.
Meanwhile, one GoFundMe page was created by the staff at Sullivan’s Pub to help Benes fix her broken chair, which she bought for $2,000 in 2021. To date, nearly $9,000 has been raised for those efforts.
Benes initially wanted to remain anonymous, but once she saw how much attention the story received (and the “outpouring” of support), she says she felt a responsibility to put a face to the broken chair, to stand in solidarity with people in the disabled community that does not always have a voice.
“Hi, I’m Sydney and it was my chair that was pushed down the stairs,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Sanders at the top of the stairs where the chair was pushed. “I am so thankful for all of Sullivan’s help with this situation and the kind comments I see on Julia’s post.”
Benes says she just wants to help the people who helped her.
“I’ll use the GoFundMe donations to help fix my chair, but the rest will go to the disability community and people who really need the help,” she said on Twitter. That includes donating to the Slippery Rock Fire Department, who saved her life in the 2021 car crash, she tells Yahoo Life.
Most of all, Benes says she doesn’t want readers to think of her as a victim. Instead, she wants them to “think twice” before making assumptions about people with disabilities.
“We are people too,” she says. “We deserve to be treated with respect. And our stuff deserves to be treated with the same respect.”
