The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has dominated the NCAA tournament since UND won it in Tampa in 2016. An NCHC team has won five of the last six league titles. But the NCHC field is thinner this year. There are only three NCHC teams in the tournament Denver, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan trying to retain the national crown in the league. Denver is the defending champion. Neither St. Cloud State nor Western Michigan have ever won it. The statistic that best illustrates the changing landscape in college hockey: no team in the country has been to more than five NCAA tournaments in a row. Due to the unpredictability of the sport, in 2016 I decided to see if a coin could predict the outcomes of NCAA tournament games better than I could. It did. The mint correctly selected UND as that year’s national champion. Since then I have won for four years. The coin has won twice. On to year 7. Schlossman’s Choices: Minnesota above Canisius; MSU-Mankato over St. Louis. cloud state; Minnesota on MSU-Mankato.

Comments: Canisius, ranked No. 41 in the Pairwise, is the lowest-ranked team to make the NCAAs since Robert Morris (No. 44) in 2014. Minnesota easily dispatched that Robert Morris team 7-3 and should have no issues with Canisius . St. Cloud State went 17-6 this season with defenseman Dylan Anhorn in the lineup, scoring more than four goals in 12 of 23 games, nearly half. Since Anhorn was out injured, the Huskies are 7-6-3 and have reached the four-goal mark once in 16 games. Minnesota has been bounced by MSU-Mankato in the last two NCAA tournaments, but the Gophers should come through this time.

Currency choices: Minnesota above Canisius; St. Cloud State above MSU-Mankato; St. Cloud State above Minnesota. Schlossman’s Choices: Cornell over Denver; University of Boston over West Michigan; Boston University above Cornell.

Comments: Each year, fans like to point to one region as the “Bracket of Death.” This year it’s Manchester. All four teams are a threat to get out. Last year marked the first time since 2005 that all four No. 1 seeds won in the first round. Chances are, one will probably lose. Cornell is a good defensive team that could keep Denver’s explosiveness in check. The Big Red is one of the largest teams in the country, Denver is one of the smallest. Boston University comes in red hot, winning seven straight.

Currency choices: Denver above Cornell; University of Boston over West Michigan; Boston University above Denver. Schlossman’s Choices: Michigan above Colgate; Michigan Tech over Penn State; Michigan over Michigan Tech.

Comments: Michigan is the most talented team in Allentown, but two other teams in the region have the opportunity to hot-goal an opponent, Colgate’s Carter Gylander and Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila. Gylander did just that in the ECAC tournament.

Currency choices: Michigan above Colgate; Penn State over Michigan Tech; Michigan over Penn State. Schlossman’s Choices: Quinnipiac over Merrimack; Harvard over Ohio State; Quinnipiac over Harvard.

Comments: Bridgeport is the second toughest regional and another one where anyone could win. Quinnipiac is an experienced team with seven fifth-year seniors on its roster. Most have participated in the tournament before. Harvard has more NHL draft picks than anyone else in college hockey. Quinnipiac has beaten Harvard twice this year. If there is a rematch, can the Bobcats do it a third time? Watch out for Ohio State when it gets hot too. The Buckeyes outscored Michigan this season, going 40-17 and 52-21 in games. When they get hot, they get Real is called.

Currency choices: Merrimack over Quinnipiac; Ohio ranks above Harvard; Merrimack above the state of Ohio. Schlossman’s Choices: Minnesota above Boston University; Quinnipiac over Michigan; Quinnipiac over Minnesota.

Comments: The Herald’s 2021-22 preseason No. 1 lead was Denver. The Pioneers went on to win the national title. The Herald’s 2022-23 preseason No. 1 was Quinnipiac (and Minnesota was No. 2). Why change something now?

Currency choices: Denver over St. Cloud State; Michigan above Merrimack; Michigan over Denver.

By Brad Elliot Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.

