Sports
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open as tennis fans left heartbroken
Every Swiatek has left tennis fans heartbroken after she pulled out of her title defense at the Miami Open before her opening match. The world number 1 was due to start her campaign against American player Claire Liu, but announced on Wednesday that she had to withdraw due to a rib injury.
Swiatek revealed in Indian Wells that she struggled with the condition and signaled the possibility that she would not be able to back up in Miami. The Polish star confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.
‘PAINFUL TO WATCH’: Thanasi Kokkinakis in bizarre Miami Open drama
NO REGRETS: Djokovic speaks out after losing No. 1 to Carlos Alcaraz
“You know I had a strong infection in and after Doha,” she told reporters. “I was allowed to play, but a violent cough led to a rib injury.
“We tried to deal with it and keep playing as long as it was safe for me. We were analyzing the data for the last few days and my doctor prepared my diagnosis. Unfortunately I still feel a lot of discomfort and pain and I can’t compete .”
The three-time grand slam champion suggested the injury was not serious enough to keep her out for long. However, she did reveal that she will not play in Poland’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April, and did not give a timetable for her return.
“I will keep you updated on where I play next because it depends on my recovery process and the recommendation of my medical team,” she added.
Swiatek has a strong lead over second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings. Her status as world number 1 will not be immediately affected, despite the fact that she is unable to defend the 1000 ranking points she earned in winning the Miami Open title last year.
“Of course I’m going to lose points for this tournament, but it doesn’t change my approach and mentality,” she said. “I was also aware at the beginning of the season that it would be difficult for me to defend all these points.
“Missing this tournament won’t help, but then again, as I said, you know injuries happen and I haven’t had any injuries for two or three years. What’s going to happen after that? We’ll see. Obviously it will depends on the recovery, but for now it’s not a terrible scenario.”
Tennis world responds to news about Iga Swiatek
Speaking Eurosport, tennis great Mats Wilander suggested that Swiatek’s injury “could be a good thing for her tennis”. He said: “I’m glad she’s getting the time to take a break. I think it comes at a good time in a way – obviously no one wants anyone to not feel 100 per cent – but for her tennis I think it could be a good thing.
“Because people keep asking her, ‘Hey, last year you won 37 games in a row. This year you won’t win 37. What’s going on? What’s happening? going to put your forehand at a faster pace [court]?’
“And I think it would be a good time for her to step back, start practicing on a clay court, take her time and get back into it. Because what’s really important to her right now is to do well at Roland Garros Or of course it’s important to win games beforehand but at Roland Garros she feels like one of the favorites when she has to run on the field because when she feels like it she gets one of the favourites.
“So it comes at a good time. Unfortunately, you won’t get to see her in Miami. I’m not going to see her because I’d like to see her solve the problem (against the powers that be), but maybe it’s better for her to take a few weeks off.”
Nevertheless, tennis fans were heartbroken that they won’t see Swiatek defend her title in Miami.
with authorities
