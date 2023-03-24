Hockey fans swarm Fargo for the tough NCAA tournament in Minnesota

Willie Swanson kicks off the start of every Huskies hockey series the same way: On the morning of the first game, he hoists a red and black St. Cloud State flag in his front yard and keeps it flying all weekend.

But during playoffs, the flag hangs until the Huskies lose. This year it’s been since March 10, the first day of the NCHC tournament, that the Huskies won on Saturday and Swanson, of St. Cloud, hopes to keep the flag flying until April 8, when the best teams in the country compete in the NCAA championship game.

“Can’t ruin tradition,” Swanson, 38, said on Wednesday.

Although a diehard fan, Swanson has never personally seen SCSU play in the NCAA regional tournament until this year when the stars stood before him and other Minnesota hockey fans. Not only will the games be played in nearby Fargo, there are also more second-hand tickets available for the sold-out games.

“A lot of [University of North Dakota] fans bought tickets thinking UND would make it to the tournament, but they didn’t quite have the year they were hoping for. I had plenty of friends who had tickets that I could take off their hands,” says Mike Vatnsdal, 39, of East Grand Forks, a diehard Gophers fan.

St. Cloud State will play Minnesota State Mankato at 4 PM on Thursday and the Gophers will play Canisius at 8 PM at Scheels Arena. The winners will play for a trip to the Frozen Four on Saturday.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said he is excited about the impending invasion of Minnesota fans in the city, which he calls “a hotbed for hockey.”

“We just love when something like this comes to town. And the beauty of this special [tournament] is different than one team from Buffalo, New York, it’s all teams from Minnesota,” he said. “When UND is out, you want to have the next best thing.”

Kali Mork, director of sports for the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau, has spent the past week working with hotels and businesses to prepare for the tournament.

“Sports is big business. It brings in a lot of dollars,” Mork said. “Our hoteliers and our restaurants and attractions and retail areas absolutely embrace the world of sports and all the people associated with it. By 2022, the sports our office partners with and the events overall brought in more than $31 million in attendance spending.”

While many businesses are used to the added chaos when major concerts or sporting events come to town, there’s something unique about the frenetic energy that accompanies hockey fans, said Myckul Smith, assistant general manager at Bar Down, a bar and restaurant with a hockey theme. in Fargo.

“This place definitely gets noisy. I like working here,” he said.

St. Cloud’s last two regional tournament games in Allentown, Pennsylvania last year and Albany, NY in 2021 were sparsely attended by fans. This year should be different.

“Without a local team there, the atmosphere is usually pretty dead,” said Bismarck resident Paul Merkens, a St. Cloud State alum who has traveled over the past two decades to watch the Huskies in countless tournaments. He will also be in the stands this weekend. “But with the three Minnesota teams there this weekend, in addition to the UND fans just going anyway, I think it’s going to be pretty electric.”

Swanson and Vatnsdal grew up together in Roseau and now host a hockey-themed podcast called “Grease in the Crease” with a few other childhood friends.

Vatnsdal’s first year at the U in 2003 was the last time the Gophers won the NCAA title in hockey.

“That, of course, set the stage for the rest of the disappointing years so far,” he said. “But it’s nice to see the Gophers resurgence come all the way to the top and to also be able to see incredible hockey every week, with the team that [Gophers coach Bob] Motzko has been able to put together.”

If the Gophers make it to Saturday’s Finals, they’ll be playing against a known foe. This season, the Gophers split both series with Minnesota State Mankato and SCSU in October and January, respectively. The last time the Huskies played the Mavericks in October, SCSU swept Mankato 3-2, 4-3.

“St. Cloud and Mankato are rivals in the state. And the Gophers are everyone’s rival in Minnesota,” said Swanson, who added that he won’t be cheering the U until Thursday because he wants to see a Huskies/Gophers showdown on Saturday.

“Saturday will be the ultimate test of our friendship,” he said with a laugh.