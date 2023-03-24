Hockey fan dies in fall from escalator after Rangers game at MSG





The son of a once-prominent Big Apple restaurateur died last weekend in a freak fall at Madison Square Garden after a Rangers game, officials said. Ernest Vogliano, 61, was riding an escalator railing in the world’s most famous arena when he plunged two to three floors to his death at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, sources told The Post. His death was later ruled an accident, his family and officials said. Vogliano’s widow, Lesa, has now hired a lawyer to look into the incident, claiming she was kept in the dark about how it all happened. “We have no idea what happened, but they do,” family lawyer Fred Eisenberg told The Post. “We need to look at the evidence. “We know he was there and we know he died,” Eisenberg said. “We’d like to know how.”





Ernest Vogliano died Saturday after falling from an escalator after a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. Ernest Vogliano/facebook





An ambulance responding to Madison Square Garden after Ernest Vogliano fell to his death from an escalator during a New York Rangers game. Christopher Sadowski The NYPD reported an 911 call from an injured person at the arena around 10:40 p.m. Saturday and found an unresponsive man with head trauma. Vogliano was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A representative for the FDNY said Wednesday there was no record of a call to the Garden, so it’s not immediately clear how Vogliano was transported to the hospital. An autopsy by the municipal coroner determined that Vogliano died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death in the garden accidental.





Vogliano was rushed to Bellevue Hospital from The Garden, but died of his injuries. AFP via Getty Images But Eisenberg said Lesa never got the details, prompting him on Wednesday to send MSG officials a demand that all evidence relevant to Vogliano’s death, including surveillance video footage, be retained until it can be reviewed.





The family’s lawyer says they were never given any details about what happened. Ernest Vogliano/facebook The incident comes as MSG owner James Dolan’s business is under investigation by the New York State Liquor Authority, which could see the agency suspend the liquor licenses of not only the Garden, but also Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon. Theater withdraws. Dolan has also criticized the use of facial recognition technology to block fans he deems unwanted from his venues – including lawyers with whom he has legal issues. In an email Wednesday, an MSG representative called Vogliano’s death “a tragic accident” unrelated to the state liquor investigation. “A fan from last Saturday’s Rangers game was injured in a tragic accident while leaving the venue and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he passed away,” the email read. “Our deepest and sincere condolences go out to his loved ones.” Vogliano’s father, the late Ernest Sr., was the longtime owner of the Il Vagabondo restaurant on East 62nd Street, a former Italian social court that grew into a popular eatery that featured the likes of Cindy Crawford and Tom Hanks in its heyday.





Ernest Vogliano’s father, the late Ernest Sr., was the longtime owner of the Il Vagabondo Italian restaurant. The Vagabond / facebook The younger Vogliano was the founder of Monster Productions, a web design agency in New York City, and published Aspen Aces & Eights magazine.

