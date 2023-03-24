Cornell upsets DU Pioneers in Manchester Regional Hockey semifinals

The DU Pioneers picked the worst time to play their least productive hockey of the season.

With the season on the line in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, the top-seeded University of Denver was knocked out for its second straight game, falling 2-0 to fourth-seeded Cornell in the Manchester Regional on Thursday night.

The loss ends DU’s national title defense with two wins short of the Frozen Four, with the Pios finishing their season with a 121-minute, two-second winless streak. Their last goal came towards the end of a 7-2 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the NCHC playoffs. A 1-0 loss to rival Colorado College followed in the NCHC semifinals, likely pushing them to the region in Manchester, New Hampshire as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“We were still playing our game, so that’s how it goes sometimes,” sophomore forward Carter Mazur told reporters after the game. “We ran into two hot goaltenders then, so that’s another reason, but we still need to find ways to get the puck into the back of the net and we haven’t.”

Goalkeeper Magnus Chrona (25 saves) did his best to keep the Pios in the game, making some difficult stops in the last two periods, including a penalty in the third. But two goals in the Big Red’s first period were the difference.

The two teams were actually tied on shots on target at 27-all, but Cornell’s Ian Shane came up with some dazzling saves to keep the Pios off the scoreboard.

“They are a really good team,” said Mazur. “They put a lot of pressure on us and we really couldn’t get used to that until the second period. They were just a very physical team, and I felt like we started to match that in the second and third and their keeper was also on his head and played a really good game.

DU ends the campaign 39-10-0 after winning the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champion – the program’s 15th regular season conference title. The Pios entered the NCAA Tournament with the nation’s sixth-highest-scoring offense at 3.85 goals per game, but went cold when they least could afford it.

As a result, DU’s quest to surpass Michigan for the most men’s national hockey titles (both have nine) will have to wait another year.

“Winning championships is not easy, and our group found a way to do that last year,” said DU head coach David Carle. “Obviously all these players graduating were part of that. They will forever run together as champions with last year’s group.

“When we recruit student-athletes to Denver, we talk a lot about playing in this tournament, playing in big moments, going to Frozen Fours and putting up banners. We didn’t meet that goal this season, but those seniors were part of a group that did the same a year ago

“Adding to the legacy of tradition that is Denver hockey is not an easy thing to do, but they are one of a group of nine who have done it.”

More sports news? Sign up for the Sports Omelette to get all of our analysis on Denver’s teams.