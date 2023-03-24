Suddenly flyers have a lot of RW talent; Trade in Works?

The Philadelphia Flyers, who are ending another playoff-less season, don’t have too many strengths.

But they are coming.

Especially on the right wing.

Tyson Foerster’s strong showing in his six games with the Flyers – and Coach John Tortorella’s praise for him – make the right winger a good bet to become a regular next season.

“We are starting to lay a foundation; it’s really encouraging to me,” Tortorella said after the Flyers beat Florida 6-3 on Tuesday. “And I’ve said it many times with that boy Tyson. I try to be careful, but every time I look at him I say, “Man, there might be another piece that will fall into place for us next year.”

Foerster’s impressive NHL play (five points, plus-1 in six games), albeit in a small sample, coupled with the emergence of Owen Tippett suddenly causes the Flyers to be loaded onto the right wing.

Will they trade one of them this summer to help other emergency areas?

Deep group

Here’s the deep group:

Travis Konecny: He was still able to return late in the season, but before getting injured he had a career-high 27 goals in 52 games. The winger has just turned 26 and is in the prime of his life. Will the Flyers keep him or try to “sell high” to help their rebuild?

Cam Atkinson: The Flyers’ MVP After scoring 23 goals last season, Atkinson missed the entire season and underwent neck surgery on Dec. 21. He turns 34 on June 5 and his best days are behind him, but he is regarded as a valuable mentor to the young players.

Owen Tippet: He’s had a breakaway season with 21 goals, and his pace and shot make him a big part of the future, perhaps as a cornerstone if he continues to develop. Tippett is only 24 and coming into his own.

Tyson Foerster: Speaking of big names, Foerster, 21, has arguably the toughest in the organization. In his six games with the Flyers, Foerster has also shown great poise with the puck and a penchant for blocking shots. The boy looks ready and Tortorella beams at him.

Wade Allison: While Tortorella praised Foerster, he was blunt about 25-year-old Allison. “Always in pain,” he said recently. He said it nine times. There’s no doubting Allison’s tenacity and scoring ability, but he needs to be able to stay on the ice much more often.

Bobby Brink: The diminutive right winger has 19 points (8-11) in 31 games with the Phantoms this season, and he will be competing for a job with the Philadelphia Flyers in training camp. Brink (5-foot-8, 166 pounds), who turns 22 in July, could go into the final 12 games with Philly at some point.

When the Flyers try to take out one of their right wingers, they’ll need help at center, left wing, and defense.

The central spot will be greatly enhanced once Sean Couturier returns from back surgery and is his prolific self, and Cutter Gauthier is deemed ready to contribute after an outstanding freshman season at Boston College.

Next year’s goaltending looks set, with Carter Hart as the No. 1 – unless interim GM Danny Briere gets an offer he can’t refuse – and Sam Ersson’s promise as the likely No. 2.

Torts: ‘I think something needs to be subtracted’