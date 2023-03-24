Fairfield Prep hockey tops Notre Dame-West Haven for CIAC title

HAMDEN There were stick saves, blocker saves, pad saves, saves that only heaven knows how James Heber made them, because he was in the kind of zone he didn’t even remember them from Wednesday night.

I will always remember that he made them all, just like Fairfield Prep.

The Jesuits scored early, got 42 saves from Heber (22 in the third period) and defeated Notre Dame-West Haven 3-0 in a packed M&T Bank Arena in the CIAC Division I Hockey Finals to give the school its 19th championship and 18th in Division I.

I’m a little blank right now, but it was just great, said Heber, a senior. I was just cooped up, able to make those big saves when we needed them most.

The Jesuits (18-6-0) won their last nine games of an emotional season: Heber’s father, James, died on January 24. Heber and his mother shared a moment through the glass after Wednesday’s game.

It’s incredible, Heber said. I’m glad my mom, my friends and my family were there in the stands to cheer me on. To be able to share that moment, it lasts a lifetime.

Commonplace also marked coach Vin O’Haras and staff’s first year, and there were ups and downs midway through the season, including a 6–1 loss at Notre Dame on January 7.

OHara won the same championship as a Jesuit player in 1999-2000, which was Coach Matt Sather’s first full season and, as you know, kind of an up and down year that ended well. They won together again the following year. Sather stepped down last spring after 11 CIAC championships and OHara, who had been the school’s junior varsity coach, replaced him.

Like his mentor, he won a championship in his first full season.

I think it’s a matter of good timing and a ton of talent with great support staff, OHara said. The coaches, the training staff, the fact that I can pass on ideas from Matt Sather and (former assistant coach) Rudy Mauritz at any time is a great luxury.

Seeded second, Fairfield Prep ranked first in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll for the tournament, has more overall CIAC hockey titles and now more Division I Championships than any other program. The Jesuits are 19-4 in title games.

No class has graduated from Fairfield Prep without a CIAC hockey championship in the four years since 1990; even with this class losing two state tournaments to the pandemic, there will be none until at least 2027.

I spoke to some alumni who have won a state championship, and they said they weren’t into it, Jesuit Captain Will Huntington said. I am so happy for all of us, for the coach, for all my players. It’s something I’ll never forget. I am so proud of the work we have done this year. It certainly paid off.

Defending champion and top-seeded Notre Dame (18-5-1), in the Finals for the third consecutive one played, was denied the school’s first back-to-back championships. The Green Knights, second in the poll entering the tournament after being No. 1 all through the regular season, had not been ruled out for more than three years.

When you get 40 shots, you think something goes in. We did everything we could do, Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira said. (Heber) stood upright. Hats off to Fairfield Prep. They beat a really good team. No apologies here, and I credit Fairfield Prep.

The two schools have met six times for a championship, and Fairfield Prep has won all six.

James Murphy opened the scoring 3:06 into the game. Blake Baksay worked against two Notre Dame defensemen at right corner, allowing Murphy to pull the puck out and take it to the net: Basically, OHara said, a textbook for their line with Huntington.

Blake was fighting a bit in the corner and got gritty on the puck, Murphy said. I came in, took it, just floated it. It’s a little blurry, but I made a few moves and made it five holes.

Baksay doubled the lead late in the second inning, coming off the right wing as Huntington pulled a defender. Baksay stopped in the right circle and fired a shot into the top right corner of the net.

Notre Dame was under pressure throughout the third period. Tye Battipaglia hit a post from a faceoff. James Mascari had five of 22 shots on the net in that period, including a rebound save with six minutes left and a front backhander with one minute left.

Heber just had all the answers and Murphy scored a short-handed empty-netter from his own zone with 35.6 seconds left to close out the night.

We asked the kids, for the third period, we talk about brotherhood, we talk about work ethic: Throw the sink at them, Vieira did it. And I thought we did. I didn’t think we were doing anything wrong. I think they just did everything right.

Player of the game

Senior goaltender James Heber made 42 saves in a shutout win.

Citable

I remember watching the 2019 state championship and thinking that’s why I want to come to Prep, win one of these, and for it to pay off is just unreal. I couldn’t be happier. Fairfield Prep Captain Will Huntington (as linemate Blake Baksay nodded)

Fairfield Prep 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 0

FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 1 1 13

ND WEST HARBOR 0 0 00

Records: Fairfield Prep 18-6-0; Notre Dame-West Haven 18-5-1. Goals: F.P. James Murphy 2, Blake Baksay. Goalkeepers: FPJames Heber (42 saves); N. D. Connor Crowley (26). Shots: FP29; ND42.