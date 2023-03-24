Minnesota Wild News: Matt Boldy, our hero





Since Kirill Kaprizov went down injured, Matt Boldy has led the Minnesota Wild offense to known heights. When one superstar checks out for the Minnesota Wild, we think another just steps in and is able to maintain the level of play we expect. In the six Kaprizov-less games, Boldy has had at least one point in each game and has a total of six goals and 10 points. In comparison, in the six games before Kaprizov’s injury, Boldy had one goal and three points. We think he just knows when to tie his boots and do a whole lot of everything. And thanks to him, we couldn’t watch another shooting on Tuesday night. That’s wild We can already see it on the ice, but now we know that the Marcus Johansson the Wild has now is vastly different from the one who was with the team seasons ago. [10K Rinks]

How Marco Rossi developed his game during his time in the AHL. This article also features Wild GM Bill Guerin saying the Wilds top skater will soon have another chance. But that could mean anything. [The Hockey News] From the path… Well this is a pity. The cracking seattle was ahead of the Dallas stars right down to the final seconds of regulation and then Jamie Benn just had to force overtime. The Stars eventually lost, but they did earn the lone point that tied them again with the Wild in the leaderboard and are one and two in the Central. Dallas has the tie-breaker with one more regulation/overtime win this season. And to make things even more stressful, the Colorado avalanche are just two points behind both of them with two games remaining. [DJLR]

The NHL prospects can be seen in the NCAA tournament starting Thursday. [ESPN]

Alex Ovechkin makes it look easy as he breaks another NHL record. After scoring his 40th goal of the season on Tuesday, Ovechkin set a new NHL record for most seasons with 40 goals in a career after this season was his 13th. [DailyFaceoff]

