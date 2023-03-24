Hockey back to Topeka? Event Center confirms that talks are underway





TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Hockey could be skating its way back to Topeka. The group Hammerstone Holdings Inc. announced via the 2 Minutes for Roughing podcast that they were in talks with the FPHL (Federal Prospect Hockey League) to bring the Golden City Bombers to Topeka as an expansion team. They hope to have the team up and running in time for the 2023/2024 season. The FPHL currently has 10 teams in markets such as Binghamton, Elmira, and Watertown, NY; Fraser and Port Huron, MI; Columbus, GA; and Winston-Salem, NC. The group also launched a Twitter account, @GCBomber, saying they are working hard to bring professional hockey back to Topeka, KS. Kellen Seitz, general manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center, confirmed that they started talking to the group a few weeks ago and met again on Wednesday. He said nothing has been finalized yet and the process is very early, but he understands that some people in the community will be excited to hear the news. Seitz said the ice floor system and equipment will all remain in place under Landon Arena. Seitz said any contract would be between the venue and the tenant, but he wouldn’t let the Shawnee Co. Commission so they can be sure that any deal makes financial sense. On the podcast, Mathew Torgerson said the team has hired an announcer, is in talks with a coach and is working on bringing in a scout. Torgeson said they chose the name Bombers in homage to Topeka’s connections to the Air Force, as well as a nod to the city’s previous minor league hockey team, the Pilots. Topeka last had a hockey team from 2018 to 2020. The Topeka Pilots played with the SVEC until their second season was cut short by the COVID pandemic. They had already announced plans to move to Kansas City for what would have been their 2020-2021 season. Before that, Topeka hosted several teams, including the RoadRunners, Tarantulas, and Scarecrows. 13 NEWS has sent messages to Torgerson and Hammerstone Holdings, Inc. and wait for a response. Welcome everyone to the Golden City Bombers Twitter account. Brian, Brandon and I are working hard to bring professional hockey back to Topeka, KS. We are in negotiations with the FPHL and plan to play our home games from the Stormont Vail Events Center! pic.twitter.com/L3t7PHAJ8q — GoldenCityBombers (@GCBombers) March 22, 2023 Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/22/hockey-back-topeka-events-center-confirms-talks-are-underway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related