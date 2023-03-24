Lehigh returns home Saturday vs. No. 25 Navy





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After a four-game road trip, the Lehigh women’s lacrosse team will return home to the Ulrich Sports Complex at noon on Saturday to face No. 25 Navy. Before falling to No. 9 by Loyola on March 18, Lehigh had won six games in a row. Lehigh is 6-2 overall (1-1 PL). The Midshipmen are 7-2 (1-0 PL). Navy is riding a five game winning streak. Gabby Schneider needs just three assists to record her 106th assist, which would be a school record. In eight games played, she has 31 points (18 G, 13A). She is second on the team in points. Olivia Megger leads the way for Lehigh with 36 points. Senior Midfielder Cassie Martin has a team-high of 36 draw controls and a team-high of 14 caused turnover. Marte is second in the Patriot League in revenues generated per game (1.75). She is also fifth on the team in points (9G, 6 A). Sophomore defender Lauren Warfield earned the Patriot League honorable mention last week after she produced two turnovers, picked up three ground balls and held Patriot League forward of the year Georgia Latch scoreless in the preseason. Lehigh is 6-14 all-time against Navy. The Mountain Hawks were defeated 11-7 last season in Annapolis, Md. The last time Lehigh hosted the Midshipmen was in 2021, when the Mountain Hawks came out on top, 13-12 in overtime in the Patriot League quarterfinals. Over eight games played, Lehigh averages 12.38 goals per game and holds teams to just 8.38 goals per game. Navy’s Leelee Denton was named the Patriot League forward of the week after finishing last week with 11 goals on 11 shots. Navy is coming off a 21-13 victory against Bucknell on March 18. The Mountain Hawks return home to the Ulrich Sports Complex at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a weekday game against No. 13 Army. Like Lehigh Women’s Lacrosse op Facebook and continued Twitter And Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

