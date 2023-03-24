Softball travels to Newark for two games against Delaware





VILLANOVA, Pa. Villanova softball has an off week from the BIG EAST list, but will still be in action as they face the Delaware Blue Hens in a doubleheader on Sunday. “CATS ARE AMAZING Villanova’s lineup wreaked havoc as the Wildcats went on a seven-game winning streak since dropping the first game from BIG EAST. The ‘Cats have totaled 81 hits in the past eight games, with a batting average of .329 and 62 runs in that time. Catcher Ally Jones registered 15 hits in that time, including six in the doubleheader against Towson, and Chloe Smith hits .393 with two home runs and 12 runs scored in the past two weeks. Av Franz scored nine hits, 9 RBIs and four basehits and Ryan Henry shot two homers in that window. EARN SOME HARDWARE The Wildcats cleared the BIG EAST weekly honors, putting players on the list in five of the first six weeks. freshman Cat Gallant earned the conference’s first Pitcher of the Week on February 13 and was named Freshman of the Week on February 27 on a two-hit shutout of Boston College. Tess quotes earned the honor of the league’s best player and Kelly White was named Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 6, then Franz earned VU’s second Player of the Week after the first home weekend. Cites, Gallant, Henry, Smith and Lilly St Jean (twice) have all been selected for the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll in the first six weekends. SO WE MEET AGAIN Villanova are on familiar territory this weekend, playing in a state where they have played 48 games. The ‘Cats have appeared 70 times against Delaware, and Villanova holds an all-time series lead of 43-26, including a 17-15-1 score on Delaware home games. Last season, the two teams split a doubleheader at the Villanova Softball Complex, with VU winning the first game 2-0 and UD the second 3-1 in eight innings. EXPLORING THE BLUE CHICKENS Delaware currently has a 12-13 record, most recently split a doubleheader with Rider on Wednesday afternoon. Picked to finish second in the CAA Preseason Poll, the Blue Hens maintain a 4-1 score at their home court and are ranked 165th in RPI on Thursday, March 23.

The Blue Hen lineup is led by sisters Julz and Hanna Garber, both of whom have a .338 batting average. Hanna, a fifth-year infielder, has a team-high 25 hits, six doubles and 15 runs, and Julz, a junior outfielder, has 23 hits, while Creighton transfer Kiara Mills leads the team in RBI with 15.

In the circle, Emily Winburn has carried the workload, posting an 8-5 record in her 11 starts with a 3.00 ERA and 56 strikeouts per year. Taylor Wroten (14 appearances, 51 innings), Kendall Shank (3.50 ERA in seven appearances) and Graceyn Frost (seven starts) were the other options on the mound for Delaware. Both games of the doubleheader will be streamed Flo Softballand links to live statistics can be found here. Keep up to date with Villanova University’s softball program through social media by following on Twitter (@VUSoftbal) and Instagram (@novasoftball) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/VUSoftball).

