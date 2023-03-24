UTSA set for road race at Prairie View on Saturday





PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas The UTSA Women’s Tennis travels to Prairie View, Texas, to play Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon. The first service is set for 2pm at PVAMU Tennis Courts. UTSA improved to an 11-8 record after a split last weekend in Charleston, SC The Roadrunners calmed down last weekend with a 4-3 victory over College of Charleston before falling 4-1 to Charleston Southern. Alexandra Zlatarova (14-2) has consistently dominated the No. 1 singles spot for the Roadrunners all season. Lexie Waterkering (12-6) and Magda Tulls (10-7) also both have double-digit wins, playing on second field and fourth field respectively. Zlatarova and Weir each have a team-high 12 wins in doubles. The Roadrunners have an undefeated 7-0 record against the Panthers in the all-time series. Most recently, UTSA defeated Prairie View on April 3, 2022, when the Roadrunners defeated the Panthers 5-2. After winning the double, UTSA lost the last two jobs by default. The Roadrunners then rallied to take the top four lanes in order, earning the 5-2 win. Prairie View has a 4-20 record after a 4-2 loss to Alabama A&M on March 11. The Panthers are currently on a four-game losing streak. Their No. 1 singles player Gabrielle Leslie has a record of 13-5, while their second court player Victoria Castillo is the only other Panther with double-digit wins (11-10). Castillo and teammate Mahogani Green set a record of 13-8 on the first double course. NEXT ONE:The Roadrunners return home for Senior Day, with Houston on April 7 at 1 p.m. The team will recognize the senior captain Keegan McCain and all her contributions to the program during the senior ceremony. -UTSA-

