Dragons Host William & Mary on Saturday at Vidas Field





GAME INFO: Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 4:00 PM

Diabetes Awareness Day Place: Vidas Field-Philadelphia, Pa. Social media

@DrexelWLax | @DrexelDragons PHILADELPHIA – Drexel returns home to meet William & Mary at Vidas Field on Saturday afternoon. This will be the Dragons’ second Colonial Athletic Association game to date. About the dragons DU looks to be bouncing back after a close battle with Towson last Saturday in the CAA season opener. Drexel is 5-3 and 0-1 in CAA play after an 11-7 loss to the Tigers. Corinne Bednarick leads the team with 21 goals and 11 assists for a total of 32 points. Bridget Finley And Hayleigh Simpson have scored 19 and 17 goals respectively. Bednarik and Simpson are in the top 30 in Division 1 with .88 and .86 goals on free positions per game. On defense, Drexel ranks 20th with a defense scoring rate of 9.38 goals per game. Peighton entered leads the unit with 16 turnovers caused. She currently ranks 18th in the NCAA with 2 CTs per game. In the circle, Maura Cissel has earned a squad leader, 37 tie checks. Anchoring the defense has been Jenika Cuocco , who has earned most of the time in goal. In her first season so far, she has a 50% save percentage, 9.42 goals against average and 73 saves. Her save percentage is 12th among Division 1 goalkeepers. I won’t back down Drexel has shown that he is not afraid to challenge himself with the schedule. After facing five ranked opponents in their 17-game regular season list last year, the Dragons have an equal number of opponents this year who either ranked in the IWLCA Preseason Top-25 or received votes. DU defeated No. 19 Johns Hopkins and battled No. 6 Maryland and No. 25 Penn State for the first half of the season. Next month, Drexel will face CAA No. 6 foe Stony Brook (April 2) and Philly rival Temple (April 12), who received votes in the preseason poll. About William and Mary The Tribe travels to Philadelphia with a 5-4 record. William & Mary are on a three game winning streak and are 1-0 in CAA play with a win over Hofstra, 13-12. Sarah Cipolla leads W&M with 11 goals and 14 points. On defense, Caroline Donovan has scored 10 goals and earned 12 ground balls. In the cage, Elise Palmer has accumulated a 42.6% save percentage and made 66 saves. Series history This will be the 17th meeting between the two schools. William & Mary have the 9-7 series advantage, but Drexel have won their last five games. In their matchup last season, DU defeated W&M 21-10. Next one The Dragons will continue their homestand on Tuesday, March 28 against San Diego State. The opening draw is scheduled for 3 p.m. from Vidas Field.

