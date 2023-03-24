Mens Lacrosse Hosts America East Enemy NJIT





Vestal, NY- Binghamton men’s lacrosse (5-2, 1-0 America East) looks to improve to 2-0 in conference play when they host NJIT (2-5, 0-1 America East). The Bearcats program will wear 15 For Life decals to raise awareness and spark conversations about mental health. For more information about 15 For Life, click here. In addition to the 15 For Life decals, the Bearcats have worn 43 decals all season in memory of goaltender, teammate and friend Robert Martin . Binghamton opened the America East game with a 14-7 victory over Merrimack last Saturday. Redshirt junior Thomas Greenblatt finished with a career-high 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists), sophomore Matthew Kegan finished with 4 goals and one assist, sophomore Gage Adams and junior Ethan Wire finished with hat tricks. NJIT is coming off a tough 16-10 loss to Vermont. The Highlanders trailed 9-7 going into the fourth quarter before being defeated 7-3 in the final period. About Binghamton Greenblatt was the quarterback on the Bearcats offense this season and led the BU with 32 points and 19 assists, Greenblatt leads the America East in assists/game and ranks 5th in the NCAA in assists/game with 2.71 . Greenblatt leads the America East in points/game with 4.57.

Keegan leads BU and America East in goals with 23 on the season, Keegan leads America East and ranks 9th in the NCAA in goals/game with 3.29. He ranks third in the Americas East in points/game with 3.86.

Senior Matthew DeSouza continues to top the America East with a .653 faceoff percentage and ranks third in the conference in ground balls/game (5.57).

Red shirt freshman Connor Winters was named America East Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Merrimack. Winters recorded 13 saves and recorded his own first career collegiate goal. Winters ranks second in America East with a .557 save percentage and third in America East Goals Against Average (10.84). About NJIT Redshirt junior Owen Corry leads the Highlanders with 20 points on the season, Corry has 10 goals and 10 assists including five games with 3 or more points

Junior Jack Bowie leads the team with 13 goals this season. Bowie ranks 15th in the Americas East in goals/game with 1.86.

Josh Schreibeis leads the Highlanders with 11 induced turnovers, placing him third in the Americas East with 1.57 induced turnovers/game.

The Highlanders are led by head coach Eric Wolf entering his first year at the helm Series history Next one

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2023/3/24/mens-lacrosse-mens-lacrosse-hosts-america-east-foe-njit.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related