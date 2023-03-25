Baseball falls 2-1 to Ball State in Heartbreaker at the end of the game





Next game: Ball stands 3/25/2023 | 3 p.m All access March 25 (Sat) / 3 p.m Ball stands History Watch the match again. Photo gallery YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) –Senior Thomas house (Ross, Ohio.-Ross) dominated Friday, March 24, striking out eight Ball State University hitters in six innings of work, but it wasn’t enough, as the Eastern Michigan University baseball team lost 2-1 to the Cardinals at Oestrike Stadium. In addition to striking out eight, House threw six innings, giving up one run on two hits and walking four for Eastern Michigan (10-8, 4-3 MAC). Senior Luke Russo (Howell, Mich.-Howell) (3-1) also impressed on the mound for the Eagles, throwing 2.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits, without a walk and two strikeouts. Russo eventually took the loss in the match. In the batter’s box, the Eagles were led by sophomores Josh Kros (Brunswick, Ohio.-Brunswick-Toledo), who went 1-for-4 on the day with a double and an RBI. Senior Taylor Hopkins (Mason, Ohio.-Archbishop Moeller) also put in a remarkable effort, going 2-for-4 with a double. How it happened Trailing 1-0, the Eagles scored their first run in the sixth inning. Eastern Michigan came thanks KrossRBI double with two outs. Ball State then scored once in the remaining three innings to break the tie and take the 2-1 win. Game Notes: Eastern Michigan saw an impressive performance from House, who tied for an eight-strikeout season while allowing no runs and throwing just two hits over 6.0 innings. The six innings pitched was the most the right-hander has pitched in an appearance since he pitched seven innings against Bowling Green State University in a 6-5 win, April 29, 2022. In addition, the eight strikeouts tie the game at an EMU season high as Nick Chittum (Grosse Ile, Mich.-Grosse Ile) struckout eight in a 6–5 loss to Akron on March 12, along with Russo, who struck out eight on March 19 in a 14–3 victory over Western Michigan University.

Kross got the scoring going for Eastern Michigan, shooting an RBI double to left center field to score Cole Wilcox (Shiocton, Wisc.-Shiocton-Lake County). Kross now has 24 RBI’s on the season, leading the time in this respective category.

Eastern Michigan saw impressive contributions from their pitching staff in today’s game. Via House, Zak Gillig (Valley Center, Kan.-Valley Center-Pratt), and Russo, EMU pitchers combined to allow just five hits today, their second-lowest total of the season. The Eagles gave up just three hits to Evansville University in a 5–2 victory, February 24.

Hopkins led the offense for Eastern Michigan, collecting two hits, including a double, in the bottom of the ninth inning. The double was the fourth extra-base hit for the shortstop in the 2023 season. Additionally, Hopkins’ performance today marks his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.

Eastern played great defensively today, giving up only two runs to Ball State. Two points is the second fewest points the Cardinals have scored this season. In addition, EMU allowed six hits by the Cardinals today, breaking a five-game double-digit streak for Ball State.

Eastern was extremely aggressive on the base paths in today’s game. The Eagles wiped four sacks off the cards to tie the game, as EMU also stole four against Towson, on March 3 and March 4. Last season, the Green and White only stole four or more bases in one game four times.

As a pitching staff, Eastern Michigan allowed one earned run against the Cardinals. The result is just the second time the Eagles have allowed just one or a few runs, the other coming on March 4 Towson.

Eastern Michigan allowed just six hits against Ball State. It is only the fourth time the Eagles have allowed six hits or less in a game this season, giving up five hits or less on only three separate occasions. In addition, it marks the first time this season that the Eagles have lost a game by allowing six or fewer hits. Eastern lost six games in the 2022 season when he gave up six hits or less.

As a team, Eastern Michigan walked three batters in the loss to Ball State. The Eagles have walked at least three times in all but three games in the 2023 season. Historical notes Today’s game marked the 77th all-time meeting between Eastern Michigan and Ball State. The loss dropped the Eagles to 30-47 all-time against the Cardinals. Next one The Eagles will return to Oestrike Stadium for two more home games, Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25, with the game starting at 3:00 PM on Saturday and 1:00 PM on Sunday. .com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emueagles.com/news/2023/3/24/baseball-house-throws-8-strikeouts-in-eastern-michigans-2-1-loss-to-ball-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related