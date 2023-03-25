Baseball wins Ivy League opener against Brown





Next game: Brown 3/26/2023 | 11:30 March 26 (Sun) / 11:30 am Brown NEW YORK Columbia baseball defeated Brown in the Friday Ivy League opener 10-3 on Friday from Robertson Field at Satow Stadium. Andy Leon picked up his third win of the season after pitching five innings and allowing only one run on four hits while striking out three. Will Parkinson finished the last four innings, allowing two runs on four hits to earn his first save of the season. Leon and Parkinson threw on contact and combined to strikeout three Brown batters. “Andy has been very consistent,” head coach Brett Boretti said. “It was good that he walked a few times in the last inning to get out. He’s been very good at throwing strikeouts.” The Lions (8-9, 1-0) hit five extra basehits, including homeruns, on Friday Weston Eberley And Colleagues . Griffin Palfrey was the only Lion to record a multi-hit game. Eberly drove in a team-leading three points as Palfrey, Fellows, Andy Blake , Hayden Schott And Jack Kal each rode in a run. Brown (2-13, 0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when DJ Dillehay singled in Jare Johnson. Columbia would take its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third on Eberly’s two-run home run. “Weston is very good at picking his pitches,” said Boretti. “That was a huge point in the game to give us the lead and steer us in the right direction.” In the fourth, the Lions added two runs to their lead to go up 4-1. Kail ripped a triple down the right field line to score Anton Lazits and gave the freshman second baseman his 15th RBI of the season. The Bears cut their lead in half at 4-2 on a groundout by Gunner Boree RBI in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the inning, Columbia hit a four-pointer. Fellows hit his second home run of the season to make it 5-2. Thereafter, the Lions would score three runs without recording a basehit. Blake reached on a fielder’s choice to bring in Sky Selinsky, then Columbia scrambled over two runs by moving the runner on first base with two runners on third base. “Cole made good use of his chances,” said Boretti. “He’s learning too. He’s getting his swing and that was a big one too. After they score a point, he equalizes it and then we score three more.” Brown scored a run to make it 8-3 in the eighth and had the bases loaded against Parkinson with two outs. Blake made an offensive play to get the runner first and retired the side. The Lions scored two more in the eighth to seal the win and record their second straight game with 10 points. Columbia rounds out its three-game set against Brown on Sunday with a double header. The first pitch in game two of the series is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. from Robertson Field at Satow Stadium. For the latest Columbia baseball news, follow @CULionsBaseball on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/24/baseball-wins-ivy-league-opener-over-brown.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related