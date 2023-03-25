Windham and Canales lift baseball to 5-2 victory over Minnesota





Next game: Minnesota 3/25/2023 | 2:00 March 25 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Minnesota History Omaha, Neb. — Senior Ryan Windham was perfect for 6.1 innings while junior Colby Channels hit his first home run as a Bluejay in Creighton Baseball’s 5-2 victory over Minnesota on Friday, March 24. The win pushed Creighton to 9-7 on the season, as the Golden Gophers fell to 4-19. Locked in a pitching duel as the game went into the bottom of the fifth, Canales hit a solo home run to left field to give the Bluejays a 1–0 lead. Creighton added four more runs in the sixth on a graded transfer Tyler Lozano hit a two-run double to left and senior Sterling Hayes as well as freshmen Tate Gillen delivered RBI singles. Senior Andrew Meggs reached on a wild pitch to lead off the inning, then senior Nolan Clifford singled to left. Meggs advanced to third on Clifford’s single and the throw allowed Bluejay’s first baseman to move into second. Lozano followed with the two-run double to left, then an out later Hayes hit an RBI single to left-center. With two outs in the frame, Gillen greeted Minnesota reliever Noah Rooney with an RBI single to the left. After putting up the first 19 batters he faced, WIndham saw Brady Counsell, son of Milwaukee Brewer manager Craig Counsell, end a bid for a perfect game with a double to left-center. Windham knocked out another Gopher, before making way for senior Paul Bergstrom in the frame. Windham earned the win (1-1) by allowing two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings. Creighton closer Tommy Steier worked an error-free ninth for his second save of the season. Minnesota starter Hunter Novotny (0-3) took the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits in 5.2 frames. Gillen and Lozano led the Bluejay charge with three and two hits respectively. Creighton and Minnesota close their two-game series on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/3/24/windham-and-canales-lift-baseball-to-5-2-win-over-minnesota.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related