EMU Tennis drops home game in West Michigan





YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) The Eastern Michigan University tennis team battled, but eventually fell short 5-2 at the hands of Western Michigan University today, March 24, at the Chippewa Club in Ypsilanti. The Eastern Michigan University tennis team battled, but eventually fell short 5-2 at the hands of Western Michigan University today, March 24, at the Chippewa Club in Ypsilanti. The setback leaves Eastern Michigan (3-4, 0-2 MAC) in search of its first Mid-American Conference win of the season. Meanwhile, Western Michigan (10-4, 1-1 MAC) found the win column for the first time this season. How it happened Western Michigan got off to a good start in doubles where they were able to claim the point up for grabs. The No. 1 combination ofSabina Brichackova(Cheb, Czech Republic-Jan Blahoslav High School)And Prena Vichare(Mumbai, India-Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics)rattled out four games, but eventually fell in the set, 6-4. Mating Daniella Schved(Holon, Israel-ORT Holon)And Wanyi Zhang (Beijing, China-Crnjanski Gymnasium (Serbia))looked poised to win in the No. 2 spot, but their game didn’t go off. This is common in collegiate tennis when the double has already been won (WMU won No. 1 and No. 3 doubles before match No. 2 was completed). Eastern fought hard in singles, winning two matches and forcing a third set in another. Although she fell just short of the No. 2 spot, Vichare forced a third set before falling 2-6, 6-4, 2-6. EMU took its wins in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively. Shved dominated at No. 4, giving up just two games en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win. Meanwhile, Brichackova came through in a clutch, 7-5 win in the first set before rolling to a 6-3 second set to clinch victory in the straight set. Match Notes With her win, Shved goes to 5-1 on the season in singles. Her five wins are tied for the lead team (Brichackova), while her only loss is the fewest of any player on the team who has competed in at least two singles matches.

Shved and Brichackova both got back on track in singles today. The duo both lost in their final appearance, against the University of Toledo, on March 18.

The two games submitted by Shved are the lowest of the season for the freshman Eagle. Prior to today’s game, the fewest games she allowed in a game was three, a 6-0, 6-3 win against Youngstown State University, Feb. 18, ranked No. 5. Historical notes With today’s setback Steve Scratch‘s streak of 30 consecutive home wins as head coach comes to an end. The trajectory dated back to 2018/19, when he was Head Coach at the University of Southern Mississippi. Schram went an incredible 28-0 at home during his recent stint in that role (2018-2022), and was now 2-0 as the EMU main man to date.

EMU remains above .500 (20-19) in singles matches this season. The Eagles finished last season with a .503 clip in singles (134-133). EMU seeks to cross the line back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 (.515), 2013-14 (.539) seasons, respectively. Next one EMU will be back in action soon as it hosts Bowling Green State University at the Chippewa Club on Sunday, March 26. The match is scheduled for 1:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emueagles.com/news/2023/3/24/emu-tennis-drops-home-contest-to-western-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related