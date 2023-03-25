No. 18 USC Lacrosse climbs to the top of Pac-12 mountain after beating Colorado





Next game: Oregon 3/26/2023 | 12:00 am Pac-12 Los Angeles Apple. 26 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Oregon LOS ANGELES, California –The 18th-ranked USC Lacrosse program leveraged second- and third-quarter increases to best Colorado, 17-13, topping the Pac-12 standings alone. MAIN PLAYERS: Redshirt sophomore Isabel Vitale and junior Maggie Brown led the attacking offense for the Trojans as they both posted a hat-trick in the game. Vitale also helped with seven total points, as she dished out four assists. Junior Ella Heaney joined Vitale as USC’s other player to contribute three or more assists. Heaney posted three assists and scored two goals during the performance, giving her a total of five points.

and junior led the attacking offense for the Trojans as they both posted a hat-trick in the game. Vitale also helped with seven total points, as she dished out four assists. Junior joined Vitale as USC’s other player to contribute three or more assists. Heaney posted three assists and scored two goals during the performance, giving her a total of five points. On the defensive side, graduate transfer Emma Wightman and graduate Kate Ramsay caused three turnovers each. Wightman also grabbed three groundballs on top of that. Two players led the Women of Troy in groundballs, junior Claudia Shevitz and senior Danielle Carson had four.

and graduate caused three turnovers each. Wightman also grabbed three groundballs on top of that. Two players led the Women of Troy in groundballs, junior and senior had four. junior goalkeeper cat devir claimed the official decision on the day, as she picked up 11 saves and allowed 13 goals.

claimed the official decision on the day, as she picked up 11 saves and allowed 13 goals. Colorado’s Charlie Rudy posted the game-high total for goals with four. HOW IT HAPPENED: The Trojans started on the right foot as they produced the first two goals of the game. Ramsay found the net first at 13:31 for junior Claudia Shevitz joined her at 11:24 off a rebound. Colorado voided that lead as it gathered the momentum to score three straight runs to make it 3-2. USC took in two more before the first break to give them the one-goal lead.

joined her at 11:24 off a rebound. Colorado voided that lead as it gathered the momentum to score three straight runs to make it 3-2. USC took in two more before the first break to give them the one-goal lead. In a heated affair, the Buffs continued to match the Trojans as they tied at 8:21 in the second. However, the wind shifted to the Trojans at 7:10. USC claimed four consecutive goals within three minutes and 39 seconds, as Heaney provided two to take control of the game 10–7. Colorado would add another before halftime, but everything stayed in the Women of Troy’s corner as Vitale found the net with a shot behind and a fastbreak chance to make it 12-7.

USC owned the third quarter, as goaltender cat devir made three saves and the Trojans defeated Colorado 4-1. All four goals came from different athletes, as a senior Sloan Murphy took her second of the game, Brown got her hat-trick, Vitale got her seventh and second points Maddie Dora got her second.

made three saves and the Trojans defeated Colorado 4-1. All four goals came from different athletes, as a senior took her second of the game, Brown got her hat-trick, Vitale got her seventh and second points got her second. Heading into the fourth, the Trojans had a commanding 16-8 lead, but eventually felt too comfortable as the Buff’s defeated them 5-1 in the final quarter. NEXT ONE: The Women of Troy will return to McAlister Field at noon on Sunday (March 26) for the second leg of their Pac-12 weekend with Oregon. GAME NOTES: USC is 8-0 since 2016, when it faced Colorado for the first time in a new season, including a 7-0 record at home.

The Trojans are 37-8 in conference home games (18-5, Pac-12; 18-3, MPSF).

USC is 103-17 all-time against unranked opponents.

The Trojans are 33-10 all-time in Pac-12 games.

Isabel Vitale officially reached 48 career assists, ranking her fifth all-time in USC history.

officially reached 48 career assists, ranking her fifth all-time in USC history. Six student-athletes claimed multiple goals in the affair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/3/24/womens-lacrosse-no-18-usc-lacrosse-climbs-to-the-top-of-the-pac-12-mountain-after-defeating-colorado.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related