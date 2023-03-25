Reagan hits first career homer as softball drops doubleheader at Dartmouth

Next game: at Dartmouth 3/25/2023 | 10:00 am ESPN+ March 25 (Sat) / 10:00 am bee Dartmouth History

HANNOVER, NH The University of Pennsylvania softball team lost on Friday after back-to-back walkoffs at Dartmouth. The Quakers squandered a 3-0 lead late when they fell victim to a two-out walk-off on a grand slam in game one. Penn dropped his second game via the walkoff as Dartmouth completed the run-rule victory for a 9-1 victory.

Kate Reagan hit her first collegiate home run as she gave the Quakers a 3–0 lead in the first game.

FINAL: Dartmouth 6, Penn 3

The first game started as a pitching dual, with the two starting pitchers throwing shutouts through the third inning. Penn allowed one runner in the bottom of the first and Dartmouth allowed two runners in the top of the second, but both pitchers worked out the innings, leaving the runners behind.

Penn struck first for three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Sarah Schneider led off with a single to left, then stole second base. She advanced to third base on a fly from the bat by Dan Anderson . Two batters later, Julia Mortimer hit an RBI single to score Schneider from third and give Penn a 1–0 lead. Kate Reagan followed with a two-for-two-run shot to the left to give Penn a 3–0 lead. This was Reagan’s first career home run.

The Quakers threatened to extend their lead in the top of the fifth as Brian Brown bunted and stole second base with two outs. The half inning would end with the next batter popping out to second base.

Dartmouth got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when a fielder’s choice with one out of the runner scored from third.

In the last two innings, the Quakers managed to score only one baserunner Alyssa Pope walked while squeezing for Jillian Kuntze in the seventh.

The first three batters of the bottom of the seventh inning all reached base as Dartmouth cut the Quaker lead to one run. Penn got two errors off the next two batters and appeared to end the game on the next batter. The next batter hit a swinging bunt and hit the ball into no man’s land to load the bases. The Big Green walked the game when the last batter sent a ball over the right center wall for a walk off grand slam.

FINAL/6: Dartmouth 9, Penn 1

Dartmouth stalled first in the second game with a run in the bottom of the second when the second batter hit a solo shot over the left field wall.

The Big Green extended their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single to right and a two-for-two RBI single off the next batter put the home team up 4-0.

The Quakers got on the board in the top of the sixth when back-to-back singles by Brown and Schneider put runners on first and second with one out. Anderson flew to the right and Brown tagged up and moved into third. Sammy Fenton reached on an error by the shortstop and Brown scored from third to make it a 4-1 score.

Dartmouth ended the game in the sixth inning with four five out of four hits. The game ended an infield single short.

QUAKER NUT FLOUR

The Quakers lost on back-to-back walkoffs for the second time this season. Previously, Penn walked away twice in a doubleheader at USF.

Penn lost for the second time this season in a walk-off grand slam. NC State used a grand slam to end a 15-6 run-rule game in February.

Brian Brown improved to a perfect 9-for-9 in stolen bases, accounting for more than half of Quakers’ 17 stolen bases on the season.

NEXT ONE

The Red and Blue close their series with the Big Green on Saturday morning with a first toss at 10 a.m. The Quakers return to the diamond on Wednesday when they head to Lehigh for a doubleheader with the Mountain Hawks.

