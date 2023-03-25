Softball gets past CSUN to open series, 12-3 in five





Next game: at CSUN 3/25/2023 | 10:00 a.m. HT March 25 (Sat) / 10:00 am HT bee CSUN History NORTHRIDGE, California. The University of Hawai’i softball team (20-10, 3-1 Big West) batted around the order and scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 12-3 victory in five innings over CSUN (10-14, 2-2 SW). Hawaiis Haley Johnsons first grand slam of his career highlighted the opening frame on Friday afternoon at the Matador Diamond in Northridge, California. Brianna Lopez earned the win to improve to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. She pitched the first three innings before running into problems in the fourth. She gave up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks in over three innings of work. Millie Fidge came in relief to end the game and fired the last two innings. She gave up two hits with a walk and a strikeout to end the game. The ‘Bows started the game on fire, batting around the order and scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Hawai’i loaded the bases on two walks and a fielder’s choice with no outs. Hayley Johnson then launched a grand slam to left-centerfield, marking her third homer of the season, her sixth career and first career grand slam. It brought her team-leading RBI total to 27 this season. It was the first grand slam since then Mya’Liah Bethea hit one last season against Cal State Fullerton (5/7/2022). With runners on first and second and one out, Cira Bartolotti boomed a single to the left to drive in Bethea from second, chasing CSUN starter Isabella Alonso as reliever Allie Gardiner entered the game. Hawai’i then loaded the bases again and this time it happened Maya Nakamura who hit a base and doubled to center left. Johnson then picked up her fifth RBI of the inning with a single through the middle to score Nakamura, extending UH’s lead to 10-0. Its 10 runs scored in a single inning was the most since scoring 10 against Utah Valley on February 13, 2015. It was the first time UH tagged a team with double digit runs in the first inning CSUN’s Gardiner ended the first inning and then retired seven UH batters in a row. In the fourth, CSUN brought in Riley Wickum to end the game. UH was able to add another run when Rachel Sabourin came through with a basesloaded RBI single in the middle to drive in pinch-runner Piper Neri Extending UH’s lead to 11-0. In the bottom of the fourth, however, CSUN was able to score three runs on a basesloaded walk by UH-pitchers Lopez and reliever Fidge. But a 6-4-3 ground out double play ended the inning while maintaining an 11-3 lead. Hawai’i added another run in the fifth as back-to-back errors enabled Martinez to reach base safely and Nakamura was able to score from second with two outs. CSUN’s Alonso (4-2) suffered the loss and lasted only a third of the first inning. She gave up seven runs on two hits with three walks. Gardiner went the next 2-2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts and Wickum finished the game with two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:00 AM HT.

