RV Softball wins Conference Opener, 3-1, over No. 22 Shockers

ORLANDO As was the case during the first half of the 2023 campaign, a little home cooking was just what the (RV) UCF softball team needed to right the ship after a brief slip on the road.

At the official start of conference play within the American Athletic Conference, or “Phase 2” as a handful of Knights players posted on social media, yet another dominant Sarah Willis start held up a trio of early UCF runs in the Knights’ 3-1 victory over the No. 22 Wichita State Shockers at the UCF Softball Complex Friday night.

The Knights’ opening win (19-16, 1-0 AAC) was the team’s 15th at home this season as the team went 11 games north of .500 with a 15-4 record in 19 games at “The Plex.” The game also marked UCF’s fifth straight game against a ranked opponent after four matchups against then No. 22 Arizona State and No. 22 Arizona State. 2 Oklahoma State at last weekend’s OSU Mizuno Classic.

“It’s always good softball,” said the head coach Cindy Ball Malone said about the annual matchup with the Shockers. “Two really competitive, spirited, rough teams going after it. I just like how we came out of the gate very aggressively right out of the gate. First pitch, we were ready to roll.”

Indeed, after an early Shockers (24-7, 0-1 AAC) was run to center field on an Addison Barnard solo homer in the top of the first inning, the Knights engineered a quick counterpunch with a pair of setbacks in the home half.

Each of the first three UCF hitters to get their hacks reached base safely against starter Alison Cooper, starting with a shortstop Jasmine Williams continued her strong approach from the opening spot with a single to second base.

Third baseman Jada Cody wasted little time continuing the rally, the count full of works before clubbing a 3-2 offer from the midfield wall. Her deep drive gave Williams enough time to run around from first base to tie the game, and Cody recorded her third triple of the season behind her, tying her 2022 season.

The Murrieta, California native also recorded the 137th RBI of her career, breaking the tie with Farrah Sullivan for third on the UCF all-time list and coming within three RBIs of Jania Shinhoster’s second-place finish of 140.

“I saw the ball really well, and with ‘Jas’ on base, I knew we needed a little more momentum with that first home run on their side,” Cody said. “It was definitely important for me to move forward and I knew what I had to do with that at-bat.”

Breakout freshman utility infielder Aubrey Evans was next, down the third pitch of her at-bat down the left field line, a drive that would prove to be the game-winner and give the Apopka, Florida native her team-leading 10th double of the season.

Adding a little insurance in the next inning, Evans lined up Cody, who had hit a double, with a line drive single to left field to blow the UCF lead to 3-1. After Evans’ second hit, the freshman had gone 3-for-5 with one home run, one double and 3 RBI in her previous two games dating back to the Knights’ OSU Mizuno Classic Final against No. 2 Oklahoma State Sunday afternoon.

“She’s a big player in big moments,” Ball-Malone said of Evans. “That’s what’s so cool about Aubrey, she’s on to the next pitch. Whether she did something great or didn’t get our way. She’s a competitor and you can’t say she’s a freshman.”

The support was more than enough for Willis, who turned in her second complete seven-inning game in her last three appearances. After Wichita State’s score in the first inning, Willis yielded little else, laying down 14 of the Shockers’ next 18 batters before Wichita State began to rally in the top of the sixth inning.

Midfielder Lauren Lucas doubled with one out, and one batter, later designated player Lauren Mills, reached on an error by Willis to put runners on the corners with two outs.

Willis kept her wits about her in the face of the Shockers’ late setback, fouling the first baseman Shannon Doherty to eliminate the late threat from Wichita State.

“Let my defenses work,” Willis said of her goals to escape the congestion. “I had that flying ball on Chloe Evans to move that runner to third base, but that put me on two outs. Getting that pop-up was just making my defenses work.”

The right-hander returned for the seventh inning and slammed the door, giving the team three outs to seal the Knights’ first win in conference play.

“Everything really,” Willis said of what worked so well during her start. “Just hitting my spots and working them off the plate when I can. Making my defense work, I think that’s what has made me most effective tonight. Don’t throw too hard, just do what I need to do.”

The appearance was just the latest in Willis’ recent brilliance in the circle, as the right-hander posted a team-low 1.23 ERA (45.2 IP, 8 ER) with 49 strikeouts against only 17 walks and a .162 batting average-against in her last 11 appearances (seven starts) since February 23.

Her complete game was also her third of the season, all within her last four appearances, and the Knights’ 10th of the season. Right-handed Grace Jewel pace the team with four complete games, and fellow RHP Kaitlyn Felton also recorded three of them.

The Knights, donning their ‘SpaceU’ Citronaut uniforms for the second time this season, will go for the series victory over Wichita State on Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM from the UCF Softball Complex.