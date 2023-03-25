Sports
No. 19 Eagles deliver record offensive blowout vs. North Alabama
FGCU-UNA boxscore | 2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule
ASUN scoreboard/schedule | ASUN positions
FLORENCE, Al. The 19e-ranked FGCU baseball team unleashed a historic offensive on North Alabama Friday afternoon, setting or tying several program records in a 28-7 victory over the Lions at Mike D. Lane Field.
The Green & Blue’s 28 points were the most against an opponent in a single game in both the program’s Division I history and against an ASUN Conference opponent. The Eagles hit seven home runs to tie the program record (at NJIT, April 29, 2017), and the scoring drive was just one run away from two Division II outbursts (29 runs each against Saint Rose College on March 22, 2005, and against Gannon on February 27, 2007).
FGCU won its fifth game in a row to improve to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in the ASUN. UNA lost its eighth straight, falling to 5-15, 0-4. The 28 runs allowed was the most ever allowed by the Lions in a single match.
Redshirt senior outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS) hit two homeruns against UNA on Friday. Sophomore outfielder Harrison Povey (Indian Rocks Beach, Fla./Largo HS), senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State), junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida), junior infielder/pitcher Jacob Lojewski (West Palm Beach, Florida/Delray American Heritage HS), and senior outfielder Stephen Wilmer (Sarasota, Florida/Riverview HS/Pasco-Hernando State/ECU) also homered for FGCU to bring the season total to 50.
FGCU wasted no time on Friday in a game that moved forward three hours due to an approaching storm, scoring six runs in the first inning on an RBI single by senior designated hitter Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS), an RBI double by senior catcher/infielder Alejandro Rodriguez (Cidra, Puerto Rico/Montverde Academy/East Florida State), a two-run Felix single and Wilmer’s two-run homer to right.
That was just the beginning. Rodriguez walked with the bases loaded in the second and Felix then swept them away with a grand slam to center left to make it 11-0. The Eagles then went up 14-0 in the third via Figueredo’s solo shot to right and a two-run Wilmer single.
The offense continued unabated in the fourth, as Ellis reached base earlier for the 92nd straight game and just 10 games away from breaking the unofficial NCAA record of 101 games hit a solo homer to right and Felix singled in his seventh run to make it 16-0. Lojewski followed two batters later with a three-run blast to left to make it 19-0.
Even after UNA eventually dented the scoreboard with a solo homer by Kyle Machado in the bottom of the fourth, Ellis delivered his second homer in as many at bats as a two-run shot to center right for a 21–1 lead.
The Lions mounted a small rally in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs on three home runs and an RBI single to make it 21-7. But sophomore infielder Jake Mummau (Palm Harbor, Florida/Palm Harbor University HS/St. Petersburg college) extended Groen & Blauw’s lead with an RBI-double in the sixth for a 22-7 lead. FGCU then piled on six runs in the seventh when Povey hit a solo homer, junior catcher macmoise (Cape Coral, Fla./Ida Baker HS) lifted a sac-fly, Mummau ripped a basesloaded double and senior outfielder Jalen Townsend (Orlando, Florida/Winter Park HS) added an RBI single.
Sophomore right-handed Alejandro Valiente (Bayamon, Puerto Rico/Florida Southwest/Bethune-Cookman) threw four innings to improve to 2-1. UNA’s Justus Agosto didn’t get out of the second inning en route to the deserved loss.
The two teams will return to action on Saturday at 6 PM ET, a time change to account for expected overnight rain showers. Junior left-hander Mason Miller (Odessa, Florida/Mitchell HS) earns the start for FGCU, as UNA sends junior southpaw Jacob James to the mound.
COACH TOLLET
FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 690-412-3 overall record (.626) and a 231-131 (.638) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has taken the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN Tournament Championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.
|
