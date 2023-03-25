Mountaineers count seven first places at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational





ROCK HILL, SC/RALEIGH, NC – The App State track and field team kicked off the action at Friday’s Adidas Winthrop Invitational with seven event wins and 23 top-five finishes. Junior Jasmine Donohue also closed out the game at the Raleigh Relays when she competed in the women’s 5,000 meters. Adidas Winthrop Invitational | Rock Hill, SC Start action with Winthrop, sophomore Daianna Cooper recorded a throw of 52.16 m (171′ 1″) to take gold in the women’s weight throw, moving her to fifth on the program’s all-time list. Celia Agee garnered gold in the women’s pole vault with a clear height of 3.45 m (11′ 3.75″). Men’s 200 m, sophomore Miles Stephens took first with a time of 21.57, matching his personal best from last season at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The Mountaineers took the top three places in the men’s pole vault, men’s 5,000 meters, and women’s long jump. In the men’s pole vault, junior Taylor Fox landed first (4.65 m (15′ 3″)), followed by sophomores Matthew Bigelow (4.65m (15′ 3″), PR), and junior Brad Underwood (4.50m). In the 5,000 meters men’s juniors Ryan Teuscher senior Jonah Morris and sophomores Ryan Haskett took the top three places with personal best times of 15:17.00, 15:25.80 and 15:26.77 respectively. freshman Ethan Lipham rounded out the top five with a personal best of 15:31.49 in the men’s 5,000 meters. Junior Siby Yao led the mountaineers in the women’s long jump, with a jump of 5.95 m (19′ 6.25″), placing first in the event and ninth on the all-time list. Yao was followed by seniors Taylor Smith (5.84m (19′ 2″)) and Jada branch (5.57m (18′ 3.25″)), who placed second and third respectively. Fellow senior Djamila Peterson placed fifth with a jump of 5.46m (17′ 11″). In the women’s 5,000 meters, sophomore Linna Maynard set the pace for the Black and Gold, stopping the clock at 18:28.51 to finish first. Senior Madison Christie clocked a time of 18:32.07 to place second while sophomore Catherine Breault And Abbie Granberg was fourth (19:16.48) and fifth (19:56.33) respectively. In the men’s 400 meters hurdles, junior Jabari Dalton placed second with a time of 54.58 while a freshman Christian Gor posted a personal best of 55.13 and placed fourth. In the women’s 200 meters, Smith posted her second silver finish of the day, stopping the clock at 24:36. freshman Daye Talley posted a personal best of 25.41 and finished fifth overall in the women’s 200 meters. Junior Yates room came within 0.08 m of his personal best in the men’s high jump, with a clear height of 1.90 m (6′ 2.75″) to place fourth overall. Raleigh Relay | Raleigh, N.C At the Raleigh Relays, Donohue clocked a personal best of 17:01.34 in the women’s 5,000 meters, placing third in her heat and 86th overall out of 170 runners. The Charlotte, NC native’s time places her sixth on the App State all-time list for the event. Rewind Thursday Thursday senior Oliver Wilson Cook placed sixth in his series and 117th overall with a personal best of 14:34.45 in the men’s 5,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays. Guest stopped the clock at 14:47.36 to finish 13th in his heat while Lillie clocked a time of 14:58.19. Next one Action at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational continues on Saturday. Field events start at 10 a.m. and track events start at 10:30 a.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2023/3/24/womens-track-field-mountaineers-tally-seven-first-place-finishes-at-the-adidas-winthrop-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related