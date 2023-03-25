Hannah Bradford wins two events as OSU Track & Field Outdoor campaign kicks off





WACO, Texas Oklahoma State Athletics completed the first day of the outdoor season in Waco, Texas, at the Baylor Invitational with several impressive performances. by Hannah Bradford hot start to the season highlighted the afternoon, as she took home the top positions in the hammer throw and discus throw. Bradford started the day with a personal best of 58.37 meters in the hammer throw on her second attempt. That throw moved her to fourth on OSU’s all-time leaderboard, surpassing her previous best throw from last year’s Big 12 Outdoor Championships by three meters. She followed that performance just a few hours later with a throw of 50.60 meters in the discus throw. Bradford, the only Cowgirl to compete, entered the contest as the third entry, defeating a field of Big 12 opponents including Makayla Long of Baylor and Samantha Callaway of TCU. Bradford earned her second career first in the hammer throw and her third in the discus throw. It is the first time Bradford has swept the board in an indoor or outdoor match. freshman Rachel Neaves impressed by her collegiate debut for the Cowgirls, partnering Bradford in the hammer throw. It took Neaves one collegiate encounter to rank among OSU’s best, her throw of 56.00 yards being the sixth longest in OSU history. Neaves joined Bradford on the podium in third. For the Cowboys, Sam Mason opened the outdoor season with his own personal record in the hammer throw. Mason’s throw of 59.60 yards shortened the distance between himself and Olympian Nick Miller for the farthest hammer throw in OSU history. Mason then teamed up with newcomer Philip Frank to take up the discus throw. Frank set a personal best in the event with a throw of 36.38 yards on his third attempt, while Mason posted a fourth-place finish with a throw of 51.34 yards. Cowgirl Multis Bailey Golden And Olivia in Vaitaityte each competed in the long jump on Friday, and both finished in the top five. Golden, the program record holder from the Cowgirls in the event, finished second with a jump of 5.99 meters and Vaitaityte finished fifth overall with a jump of 5.76 meters. Golden and Vaitaityte will compete in the javelin throw and 400m events on Saturday. Also on the men’s side, Crayton Shaw made his OSU outdoor debut in the long jump, breaking the six-yard mark for the first time in his career. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will try to ride the momentum when they return to action at 11:30am on Saturday For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit okstate.com. Baylor Invitation 2023 Women’s individual results Discus throw

1. Hannah Bradford 50.60m/166-00 Throw hammer

1. Hannah Bradford 58.37m/191-06

3. Rachel Neaves 56.00m/183-08 Long jump

2. Bailey Golden 5.99m/19-8.00in

5. Olivia in Vaitaityte 5.76m/18-10.75″. Men’s individual results Hammer throw

6. Sam Mason 59.60m/195-06 Discus throw

4. Sam Mason 51.34m/171-05

13. Philip Frank 36.38m/119-04 Long jump

17. Crayton Shaw 6.16m/20-2.50

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2023/3/24/cowgirl-cross-country-track-hannah-bradford-wins-two-events-as-osu-track-field-kicks-off-outdoor-campaign.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related