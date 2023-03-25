Bison rolls past Mavericks in Summit League Opener, 10-2





Next game: at Omaha 3/25/2023 | 14.00 hours March 25 (Sat) / 2pm bee Omaha OMAHA, Neb. The North Dakota State baseball team scored six runs in the eighth inning to help seal a 10-2 victory over Omaha and began Friday night’s Summit League game at Tal Anderson Field. The two teams now play a doubleheader tomorrow at 2 PM because of the expected bad weather on Sunday. Both games will last nine innings. After Omaha (6-9, 0-1 Summit) started the scoring with an RBI-single in the first inning, NDSU (4-17, 1-0 Summit) stole the lead in the second by transferring three runs to four hits. the score was 3-1 on a two-run single off the bat of Cadyn Schwabe . The game then remained scoreless for five innings until the Bison broke loose with six runs on four hits in the eighth inning to increase their lead to 9-1. DavidHamilton turned on NDSU with a double of two RBIs into rightfield. Kyle law previously followed it up with an RBI-single Will Busch and Law each scored unearned runs on a throwing error. Schwabe ended the eighth inning with an unearned run afterwards Peter Brookshaw batted to the pitcher. Jack Steep helped put the game out of reach by scoring a run on a wild pitch in the ninth to make it 10-1. NDSU went on to close out the final frame to take the 10-2 win. The Bison connected to 13 hits a team with four different players contributing at least two. It was the fourth game in a row that NDSU has had at least 10 hits or more. Hamilton got Bison going with a 3-of-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Cad Feeney (1-3) earned the mound victory with a season-high 7.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Joey Danielson ended the last 2.0 innings with four strikeouts.

