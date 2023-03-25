Catamount Football completes Friday scrimmage





Cullowhee, NC To avoid Saturday morning’s predicted inclement weather, the Western Carolina football team returned to the turf at EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field on Friday afternoon for its eighth of 15 spring practices and its first extended intrasquad scrimmage. The squad worked through multiple scrimmage scenarios with different starting positions on the field for 90 minutes amid some of the warmest temperatures of the spring. WCU’s offense alternated between three quarterbacks between returners Cole Gonzales And Parish Metzger with real freshmen Bennett Judy also earn reps. return Brody Palhegyi was sidelined with a lower body injury. On the other side of the field, Bell and the coaching staff saw many players earn reps, one of the main goals of the squad’s spring scrimmages. Several Catamount returners, including several key starters, remain limited, if not completely out of Friday’s scrimmage, for various preemptive reasons. WCU also suffered a few injuries at the running back position at the start of the scrimmage, forcing the team to shuffle the lineup as several new faces saw touches in the backfield. The attack started with difficulty against the defense on Friday afternoon. Among just a few of the offensive highlights in Friday’s scrimmage was Gonzalez hitting WR To judge Lee on a 15-yard touchdown offense in the first half of the session. Gonzales later orchestrated a field-length drive, connecting with tight ends Clayton Bardal and twice to Ayy Belanger before finally finding Colombo too around a 12-yard touchdown pass. Gonzales later connected with DeAndre Tamarez for a big win on an offensive drive. Metzger led a scoring drive with a big play down the middle to Jaylin Terzado which has a new number this year in No. 80. Metzger eventually closed out the drive with a freshman WL pass Corey Washington who was one of those who updated in the backfield when running back for Offensive Coordinator Quay Bel . Freshman QB Bennett Judy completed a long pitch-and-catch to Wet Abraham before finally hitting Terzado for a score. The Simpsonville, SC, frosh also connected with Abraham on a scoring strike and was knocked out in Friday’s play. Among a few of the defensive highlights, Joshua McMullen almost got away with an interception in the early stages before that Jhamari Pierre-Louis posted a pass breakup and later came up with a pick late in the fray. Freshman DB Zayveon Wells also just missed an interception on a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage when it fell just out of reach on a dive attempt. Defensive Lineman Isaac McLellan and linebacker John Ricciardi combined on print and a pocket, with both Jaguar Guinn And Malik Richardson and the tandem van Justin Wallace And Blue Monroe also earn a whistle on a bag. Richardson also scored a big tackle for loss in a goal-to-go situation in the final stages of the line of scrimmage. As his team pivots to make its first scrimmage Friday night ahead of Saturday morning’s predicted rain, @CatamountsFB head coach Kerwin Bell talked about his squad’s progress seven practices into spring drills and after the first scrimmage in today #CatamountCountry! pic.twitter.com/x3HfWhUY88 — West Carolina Athletics (@Catamounts) March 24, 2023

Western Carolina will not be used for the next three days and will return to the practice field for its eighth spring session on Tuesday, March 28. WCU’s annual spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, starting at noon.All dates and practice times are subject to change. Unless otherwise noted, every WCU spring football practice is open to the public. It is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and avoid being on the field or on the sidelines. Season tickets for the 2023 Catamount football season are now on sale through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office at the Ramsey Center, by phone at (828) 227-2401, andonline at CatamountSports.com. WCU is coming off a record year for football season ticket sales in tickets sold and revenue generated and looks set to continue that momentum into 2023. Stay up to date with all things Catamount football and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountsFB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts). Gallery: (25/3/23) Catamount Football Spring Training No. 7

