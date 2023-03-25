Suckow earns fourth career NCAA All-American Honor





MINNEAPOLIS, Minor — Senior diver Jonathan Suckow capped off his historic career Friday night in the three-meter diving competition at the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Minnesota. Suckow was named an NCAA All-American for the fourth time in his career (third time in the three meters) after finishing seventh in the event with a score of 388.30. The final touches to an absolutely remarkable season and career for Jonathan Suckow ! This is Suckow’s fourth All-American recognition of his career and third on the 3-meter boards. Well done, Jonathan! #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/n0UOmtqXIC Columbia Men’s Swim & Dive (@CULionsMSD) March 25, 2023 The greatest diver in Columbia history, Suckow’s illustrious career comes to an end after qualifying for four NCAA championships and winning eight straight Ivy League championships. He is the current Columbia varsity and pool record holder in both events, as well as the Ivy League Championship record holder in both events. His fourth-place finish on the one-meter boards at the 2022 NCAA Championships was Columbia’s highest since 1973. The list goes on and on with his many accolades and accomplishments. Suckow was seeded top in tonight’s three-meter final after finishing first in the prelims this morning. Despite not finishing in first place, Suckow did have the highest scoring dive of the event. HIGHEST SCORING DIVE OF THE COMPETITION TO DATE Coach Donie approves #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/pcHs9C5ZMt Columbia Men’s Swim & Dive (@CULionsMSD) March 25, 2023 Another historic day and achievement for Jonathan,” Head Diving Coach Scott Dony said. “It is impossible to put into words what Jonathan has meant to this program and to me personally. I am so lucky to have had the opportunity and privilege to witness all of his record performances along with his personal transformation throughout the four year he fought for. The Lions. The course of history is forever changed for so many of us through his dedication to Columbia and to our wonderful sport.” Suckow was on target for his fifth career All-American honor in the one-meter event yesterday, but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned. Due to an unprecedented missed dive, Suckow finished 22nd in the preliminaries and failed to qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, standout sophomore swimmer Demirkan Demir competed in the 100 chest today and put in a solid performance. He finished 23rd in the event with a time of 52.13 but unfortunately failed to qualify for the final. Columbia will be represented in one more event tomorrow as Demir will compete in the 200 chest. The preliminary rounds are scheduled for the morning and the finals start at 7 p.m Follow @CULionsMSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on the Columbia men’s swim and dive program.

