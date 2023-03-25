Marchand adds another title, Sun Devils chasing first NCAA championship





MINNEAPOLIS With just one day left in the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the Sun Devils are just 13 points behind current leader Cal, thanks to a handful of stellar Friday night performances at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. NCAA Championship Central | Live results | Day 1 Summary | Day 2 Summary TEAM STANDINGS 1. Cal, 315

2.ASU, 302

3.Texas, 292

4. Indiana, 259

5. Florida, 251 Poised to record the highest finish at the NCAA Championships in program history, the Sun Devils had seven contestants in a championship final in addition to a third-place finish in the closing relay. Marchand caught the collective attention of the swimming world in Friday night’s first event and set a new NCAA record in the 400 IM with his winning time of 3:28.82. It shattered his previous record of 3:31.57, set at the Pac-12 Championships in early March. It is also the second title this week for the Toulouse, French native, and the fourth in his Sun Devil career (200 IM x2, 200 chest, 400 IM). His four national titles bring diver Joona Puhakka together for the most individual championships in Sun Devil team history. He is also the first Sun Devil to ever win a national title in the 400 IM. Leon Marchand just redefined what we thought was possible in the 400 IM 3:28.82 to become the first swimmer under 3:30 in the event and did it BY A MILE?? SPLIT: FLY – 47.10

BACK – 52.20

CHEST – 58.59

FREE – 50.93 pic.twitter.com/l8QGYUShnN Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) March 24, 2023 Hubert Kos turned in a fourth-place performance in the 400 IM at 3:37.00, and David Schlight triumphed in the consolation final in 3:38.03. But the biggest swing of the night came a little later, then Grant House (3rd/1:31.12), Julian Hill (6th/1:32.25), Patrick Sammon (7th/1:32.61) and Andrew Gray (11th/1:32.47) stacked the top-11 in the 200 free. The four worked together to take a whopping 47 points, which catapulted the Sun Devils to the top of the standings and briefly gave them a six-point lead over second-placed Cal. It is the second top-three national finish for House, who finished second in the event last spring. First Team All Americans ?? pic.twitter.com/az734BwGTz Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 25, 2023 Owen McDonald (44.85) and Jack Dolan (44.93) were sixth and seventh respectively in 100 back, serving as another swing of momentum in the Sun Devils’ favor to grab 25 points. Dolan’s sweltering week in Minneapolis continues as he is now a First-Team All-American in the 50 free (7th), 100 back (7th), 200 medley relay (2nd), 400 medley relay (3rd), and 200 free relay (5th). The Sun Devils finished the evening with the 400 medley relay, in which they set a school record with 2:59.18. It beat the previous NCAA record of 2:59.22, set by Texas in 2017, to mark the third top-three relay finish for the Sun Devils this week. Marchand’s 100 breast split of 49.23 in the relay is the fastest in NCAA history. It is also the fifth school record the Sun Devils have broken in Minneapolis. RELAY IN MINNESOTA 200 medley relay 2nd

800 free relay 2nd

400 medley relay 3rd

200 free relay 5th MORNING PRELIMS Seven Sun Devils qualified for a final session in the evening, in Léon Marchand (1st/400 IM), Hubert Kos (4th/400 IM), Julian Hill (3rd/200 free), Grant House (7th/200 free), Patrick Sammon (8th/200 free), Jack Dolan (5th/100 back) and Owen McDonald (7th/100 back). Andrew Gray (13th/200 free) clinched a spot in a consolation final to mark the fourth Sun Devils to finish in the top-13 of 200 free. David Schlight also placed 11th in the 400 IM to secure his spot in the consolation final. SATURDAY EVENTS SCHEDULE (8pm Prelims / 4pm Finals) 1650 Freestyle | 200 Backstroke | 100 Freestyle | 200 Breaststroke | 200 butterfly | Platform diving | 400 freestyle relay SUN DEVIL MEN’S POST-SEASON SWIMMING ENDS UNDER COACH BOWMAN (PAC-12/NCAA) 2023: 1st/TBD

2022: 3rd/6th (highest finish in the program since 1982)

2021: DNC (entire program redshirt due to COVID-19)

2020: 4th/No NCAA due to COVID-19

2019: 4th/21st

2018: 4th/20th

2017: 4th/14th

2016: 5th/44th(T) SUN DEVIL MEN’S NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Leon Marchand, 400 MI (2023)

Leon Marchand, 200 IM (2023)

Leon Marchand 200 chest (2022)

Leon Marchand 200IM (2022)

Joona Puhakka, 3 meter dive (2005)

Joona Puhakka, 1m Dive (2005)

Joona Puhakka, 3 meter dive (2004)

Joona Puhakka, 1m dive (2003)

Attila Czene, 200 IM (2000)

Francisco Sanchez, 50 Free (1996)

Mike Orn, 200 Free (1983)

Andy Astbury, 500 Free (1982)

Keith Russell, 10-foot Dive (1968)

Bernie Wrightson, 1m Dive (1966) SCHOOL RECORDS SET IN MINNEAPOLIS 400 Medley Relay Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, Kulow (2:59.18)

400 IM Marchand (3:28.82, NCAA record)

200 IM Marchand (1:36.34, NCAA record)

200 Medley Relay Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, Kulow (1:21.07)

800 Free Relay Home, Sammon, Hill, Marchand (6:05.08) ALL-AMERICANS IN MINNEAPOLIS Léon Marchand 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, 400 medley relay

Jack Dolan 100 back, 50 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay

David Schlicht 200 IM (second team), 400 IM (second team)

Hubert Kos 400 IM, 200 IM (second team)

Max McCusker 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Jonny Kulow 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Grant House 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 IM (Second Team)

Patrick Sammon 200 free, 800 free relay

Julian Hill 200 free, 800 free relay

Andrew Gray 200 Free (Second Team), 500 Free (Second Team)

Owen McDonald 100 back TO FOLLOW Keep up with the Sun Devils in their pursuit of the program’s first national championship on day four and final in Minneapolis via the team’s Twitter account, @ASUSwimDive, which is updated daily with results, recaps, photos and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/3/24/mens-swimming-diving-day-3-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related