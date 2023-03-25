Men’s Hockey No. 11/10 Destroys Michigan Tech No. 13/13 8-0 in NCAA Opening Round





Penn State destroyed No. 13/13 Michigan Tech, 8-0, in Friday night's NCAA Tournament opening round action at the PPL Center. The 8-0 win is the largest shutout in NCAA Tournament history, while also providing the largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game, surpassing the previous mark of seven goals by four other teams, most recently Penn State in a 10-3 victory over Union in 2017. The Nittany Lions advance to the regional finals for the second time in the program's history, taking on the winner of the Michigan/Colgate game currently in play. Penn State improves to 22-15-1 on the year as the Huskies see their season come to an end with a record of 24-11-4. Penn State's 22 wins this season are the second-most in a single season in the program's history. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State opened the scoring just 2:12 in the first period as a junior Tyler Paquette (Collegeville, Pa.) slipped behind the net and fired an enveloping shot through Husky-net-less Blake Pietila for the 1-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions extended the lead early in the second period as a pair of freshman defensemen went coast to coast with Carter damage (Mars, Pa.) Dances his way through neutral ice and into the attack zone before heading to his classmate Jarod Crespo (Eastampton, NJ) in the slot as he defeated Pietila over the glove for the 2-0 margin at 4:34.

PSU extended the lead later in the frame as a sophomore Simon Mak (Brockville, Ontario) sent senior Ashton Calder (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) on a breakaway with a great pass and he slid the puck under Pietila's cushion on the backhand for the 3-0 edge at 2:46 in the middle stanza.

Junior Christian Berger (St. Louis, Mo.) pushed Nittany Lion's lead to 4-0 with just 75 ticks left in the second period as he completed a sophomore pass Ryan Kirwan (DeWitt, NY) on an odd-man rush for the 4-0 advantage.

Penn State continued to pick up the pace and extended the lead early in the third period as a senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) drove the puck to the nearest post, spun around and fired a no-look behind-the-back shot that beat Pietila beyond the far path for the 5-0 score at 3:02 of the third period.

The Nittany Lions just kept coming as a junior Pursue McLane (Trenton, Michigan) fired a shot at the goal line that extended from the half-wall and ran from Pietila's back into the net for the 6-0 lead at 7:31 of the third period.

Senior Connor McMenamin (Collegeville, Pa.) and Kirwan scored just 33 seconds apart at 14:20 and 14:53, respectively, to explain the 8-0 final score. GOAL Junior Liam Souliere (Brmapton, Ontario) secured its third shutout of the season with a 24-save effort, improving to 19-14-1 on the year with the win.

(Brmapton, Ontario) secured its third shutout of the season with a 24-save effort, improving to 19-14-1 on the year with the win. For Souliere, his three shutouts this season set a new Penn State single-season shutout record and he is now tied with Matt Skoff for third on the Nittany Lion all-time shutout list, just one short of both Peyton Jones ’20 as Oscar Auto ’22.

’22. Pietila ends the season 23-11-3 after stopping 31 shots. COMMENTS Penn State makes its third NCAA Tournament appearance, taking its record to 2-2 in such games en route to its second Regional Finals game.

Paquette’s goal, just 2:12 into the game, is the fastest goal to open an NCAA Tournament game in program history.

Penn State held the commanding 39-24 lead in shots on target, including a 14-4 clip in the third period. Penn State failed to get a power play the entire game while going 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Penn State scored the opening goal for the 26th time in 38 games this season, going to 18-7-1 in such games with the win. The eight goals are also a season highlight.

Fifteen different Nittany Lions found the statsheet with eight players recording multi-point efforts.

Penn State had eight individual scorers in a game for the first time since its other NCAA Tournament victory against Union on March 25, 2017.

The eight goals scored are also the most for the Nittany Lions since a 9-5 victory over Michigan on December 3, 2020.

Penn State has now scored seven or more goals 27 times. The Nittany Lions are also now 100-1-2 all-time in scoring five or more goals in a game.

The eight-goal win also has the largest margin of victory for Penn State, dating back to an 8-0 win against Arizona State on November 19, 2016.

For Schade, his two assists mark his first career multi-point effort, while Crespo’s one goal and one assist contribute to his second career multi-point game.

Mack collected a pair of assists to secure a new career-high, the first multi-point game of his career.

With a few assists, junior Jimmy Dowd Jr. (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) scored his fifth multi-point game this season and the 13th of his career.

(Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) scored his fifth multi-point game this season and the 13th of his career. Berger had one goal and one assist to secure his third multi-point game of the season and sixth of his career.

Kirwan’s one goal and one assist gave him three multi-point games this season and nine in his career.

Wall also scored one goal and one assist for the sixth multi-point game of the season and twentieth of his career.

MacEachern collected a pair of assists to keep his career high, marking his sixth multi-point effort of the season and 15th of his career. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

