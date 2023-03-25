Men’s tennis beats Virginia Tech and BU in double header





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 13 Harvard Men’s Tennis put in a dominant performance in their first two home games of the 2023 spring season. The Crimson took on No. 75 Virginia Tech and Boston University in a double header and was perfect on the day, beating both opponents. Down Goes Another ranked enemy To open the day, the Crimson swept the No. 75 nationally ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 4-0, in their first spring game at Beren Tennis Center. The Crimson put on a show for their home crowd and started the day by securing the double point in victories over the No. 2 and 3 positions. Ronan Jachuk And Stephen Sun brought in their 11e win of the year by beating Alberto Orso/Scott Sculley (Virginia Tech) 6-3. Dominate in tiebreaks, Henry von der Schulenburg And Alan Yum won their doubles game 7-6 (1), to clinch the double for Harvard. Harvard takes the double point??

The duos Jachuck/Sun and von der Schulenburg/Yim lift the Crimson to victory in doubles.#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/bgQegWfHhn Harvard Men’s Tennis (@HarvardMTennis) March 24, 2023 Moving to singles, recently ranked No. 112 nationally Ronan Jachuk , defeated his No. 4 opponent in straight sets to put the Crimson ahead 2–0. No. 20 von der Schulenburg matched Jachcuk’s 6–4, 7–5 result soon after and took Harvard within one win of taking the game. At number 1, number 30 Harris Walker driven back to win the match in three sets. After dropping the first set, 2-6, Walker dominated the rest of the match, winning the second set 6-2 and not dropping a game in the final set. Win achieved.

Harris Walker wins his contest to complete the sweep over No. 75 Virginia Tech!#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/1n51LzBUnw — Harvard Men’s Tennis (@HarvardMTennis) March 24, 2023 Battle of Boston In their second game of the day, the Crimson moved in to the Murr Tennis Courts to face Boston University (BU), another Boston area foe. Harvard completed their second sweep of the day, defeating BU 6-0 and improving to 12-4 on the season. Despite dropping a game to No. 1 in doubles, the Crimson started the day by taking the double on victories from Valdemar Pope and Walker and david lins And Alan Yum . Moving into singles, the Crimson dominated, winning all five of their completed matches in straight sets. Dad, Yum, Masato Perera , Marc Ktiri And david lins all secured singles wins against Terrier opponents. Perera, Ktiri and Lins all took their first wins of the 2023 spring season. Harvard Highlights The Crimson were perfect on the day, beating both opponents in their doubleheader to improve to 12-4 on the year.

Jachuck and Sun continue to dominate as doubles. Today 1-1, the duo is now at 11-3.

Walker is the first Crimson player to record double-digit singles wins before the spring. With his victory over No. 49 nationally ranked Ryan Fishback, Walker improved to 10-3.

In the most recent ITA singles ranking, Jachuck was in the top-125 for the first time since the fall. Jachuck backed his new spot in the polls, beating his Virginia Tech opponent in straight sets.

For the first time in his young collegiate career, Pape played in second place for the Crimson. The freshman won his game in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5) to improve to 8-4.

Yim was dominant in his first game at No. 3. Yim dropped the fewest games of any Crimson player, beating his opponent 6-2, 6-1.

Perera, Ktiri and Lins all took their first wins of the 2023 spring season. For freshmen Perera and Ktiri, it’s their first collegiate wins of the double season.

With their few wins, the Crimson remain perfect in their all-time streak with both squads. Harvard has won all 12 matchups with Virginia Tech and all 19 with BU. Virginia Tech Results Harvard 4, Virginia Tech 0

Doubles Daniel Milavsky / Harris Walker v No. 18 Ryan Fishback/Jordan Chrysostom (Virginia Tech), DNF 6-5 Ronan Jachuk / Stephen Sun final Alberto Orso/Scott Sculley (Virginia Tech), 6-3 Henry von der Schulenburg / Alan Yum final Matt Harper/Frank Thompson (Virginia Tech), 7-6 (1) Order of finishing: 2, 3

Single people No. 30 Harris Walker final No. 49 Ryan Fishback (Virginia Tech), 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 No. 20 Henry von der Schulenburg final Scott Sculley (Virginia Tech), 6-4, 7-5 Daniel Milavsky v. Manuel Gonçalves (Virginia Tech), DNF 6-3, 3-6, 4-2 No. 112 Ronan Jachuk final Jordan Chrysostom (Virginia Tech), 6-4, 7-5 Stephen Sun against Frank Thompson (Virginia Tech), DNF 6-2, 4-6, 0-1 Valdemar Pope v Alex Ix (Virginia Tech), DNF 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 Order of finishing: 4, 2, 1 Results from Boston University Harvard 6, BU 0

Doubles Dion Loutas/Alejandro Licea (BU) defeated. Ronan Jachuk / Stephen Sun 6-1 Valdemar Pope / Harris Walker final Cole Knutsen/Jonah Dickson, 6-4 david lins / Alan Yum final Adrian Pawlowski/Johann Sajonz, 6-2 Single people Ronan Jachuk against Dion Loutas (BU), DNF 4-6, 4-1 Valdemar Pope final Corey Craig (BU), 6-3, 7-6 (5) Alan Yum final Alejandro High Schools (BU), 6-2, 6-1 Masato Perera final Cole Knutsen (BU), 6-2, 6-2 Marc Ktiri final Jonah Dickson (BU), 6-2, 6-2 david lins final Ben Letzer, 6-2, 6-4 Next one In what will be one of the toughest matchups for the Crimson all year, Harvard will welcome the defending national champion, No. 8 Virginia to Cambridge on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Free Felipe’s burritos will be handed out to the first 150 fans to attend on Sunday. If you can’t attend the match in person, Cracked Racquets will broadcast the fight.

