No. 5 BU, No. 12 Cornell meet Saturday in the NCAA regional finals





#5Boston University (28-10-0, 18-6-0 Hockey East) vs. #12Cornell(21-10-2, 15-6-1 ECAC) Date and time: Saturday, March 25 – 4 p.m

Venue: SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierHockey Boston University’s fifth-ranked men’s ice hockey team will continue its quest for a sixth national title on Saturday when the second-seeded Terriers face fourth-seeded and No. 12 Cornell in the NCAA Manchester Regional final at SNHU Arena. Puckdrop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday’s game will and will be broadcast live on ESPN2streamed on ESPN+, with an audio-only broadcast here. The game is also streaming in Canada on TSN+. TOURNAMENT FEW BU will play in a regional final for the fourth time in the past six NCAA appearances.

The Terriers enter Saturday with a record of 44-38-0 (.537) in 38 NCAA Tournaments. The 44 wins represent the fifth-highest total in tournament history.

The only programs with more wins are Minnesota (59), Michigan (56), North Dakota (53), and Boston College (49).

BU is a perfect 5-0 in its previous two regional appearances in Manchester, heading into the 2009 and 2015 Frozen Fours.

This marks the fourth time the Terriers have faced Cornell in the NCAA Tournament.

BU is 2-1 against the Big Red in the NCAA Tournament and most recently took a 3-1 win in the 2018 Regional Semifinal in Worcester.

Cornell (1967, 4-1) and BU (1972, 4-0) defeated each other for a league title. TERRIER TIDDBITS BU advanced to Saturday’s Regional Finals with a 5-1 victory over No. 9/11 Western Michigan on Thursday.

Five different Terriers lit the lamp, with Ethan Phillips adding two assists to finish with a game-high three points.

adding two assists to finish with a game-high three points. Both Lane and Quin Hutson scored, with Quinn’s goal proving to be his seventh winning goal of the season.

scored, with Quinn’s goal proving to be his seventh winning goal of the season. Seniors Matte brown And Wilmer Skoog also found the back of the net.

And also found the back of the net. The Terriers have the nation’s longest active win streak after that win at eight games.

Quinn of Lane have scored or assisted on seven of the Terriers’ eight winning goals during the Terriers’ win streak.

Roadway. a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist, is the highest-scoring freshman defenseman in Hockey East history, as his goal on Thursday gave him his 48th point, one better than Brian Leetch in 1986-87.

Eleven Terriers have earned a minimum of 20 points this season, which is the most of any 16 tournament teams.

BU’s freshman class has a combined 161 points this season, which is second among NCAA Tournament teams.

Junior goaltender Drew seller holds a 1.67 goals against average and a .936 save percentage during the postseason. SERIES HISTORY Saturday marks the 51st meeting between BU and Cornell, with the Big Red leading the all-time series, 26-21-3.

The teams first met on January 10, 1925 at Beebe Lake in Ithaca, where the Terriers took a 7-2 win.

They played again at the same venue a little over a year later (a 1-0 BU win) and did not play again until an 8-1 Cornell win on March 11, 1966 in the ECAC Tournament.

They faced each other three times in the NCAA Tournament, the first two of which were the 1967 and 1972 national title games won by the Big Red (4-1) and Terriers (4-0) respectively.

As members of the ECAC, the teams met at least once a year for the next 19 years, until BU joined Hockey East for the 1984-85 season.

The Terriers are 9-7-2 in the 18 meetings since moving to Hockey East.

The teams have played a 3-3-2 record at Red Hot Hockey since the event debuted in 2007. EXPLORING THE BIG RED Cornell defeated defending champion Denver 2-0 on Thursday after losing 1-0 to Harvard in the ECAC semifinals.

Jack O’Leary scored 2:49 into the match and leading goalscorer Ben Berard scored his 11th goal of the season at 11:28 in the opening frame.

Ian Shane made 16 of his 27 saves in the third period to preserve his fifth shutout of the season; he has a 1.70 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.

Gabriel Seger leads the Big Red with 29 points on seven goals and a team-best 22 assists.

Seger is one of six Cornell skaters with 20 or more points, though only Berard has scored double digits in goals. NEXT ONE If BU wins, the Terriers will advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, where they face either Minnesota or St. Cloud State.

